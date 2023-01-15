Leader Adriese is too strong. And if we add to this that the Dolomiti Bellunesi pave the way for them with an overly inattentive defensive phase, this explains the 3-1 reverse of the Polisportivo di Belluno. Yet the same Dolomites had been able in the 56th minute to equalize thanks to Corbanese the guest advantage which arrived in the first half thanks to a header by Gioè. But three minutes after the situation was rebalanced, Roberto Vecchiato’s Adriese found a new extension which was then secured by Martinbianco’s trio. Fair result, beyond a complaint from Belluno about a possible penalty in the first half after a touch of the hand by a defender from Rovigo.

Coach Zanin’s boys remain at 25 points and on Sunday they will visit the precarious Torviscosa.

ZANIN’S ANALYSIS

«When you play against certain teams you have to be perfect – argues coach Diego Zanin -. It’s a shame, because we had a good race. And I’m also sorry for having conceded the third goal: in these cases you have to stay in the game until the last minute. But I saw a Dolomites that fought and made mistakes less than last Sunday, with Villafranca. There is the awareness of having improved a lot and of having acquired certainties on which to build our championship». Already starting from the next round, in Torviscosa.

DOLOMITES OF BELLUNESI – ADRIESE 1-3.

BELLUNE DOLOMITES (4-3-1-2): Virvilas; Alcides (58′ Cucchisi), Conti, Alari, Macchioni; De Carli (88′ Thomas Cossalter), Onescu, Arcopinto (70′ Alex Cossalter); Artioli; Svidercoschi, Corbanese. Subs: Di Tommaso, Sommacal, Fernandez, Toniolo, Faraon, Tuninetti. Coach Diego Zanin.

ADRIESE (4-3-1-2): Bonucci; Brigati (77′ Martinbianco) Montin, Tiozzo, Gasparini (77′ Feruglio); Forapani, Danieli (53′ Gemignani), Maniero; Moras (90′ Champion); Ekblom (62′ Farinazzo), Gioè. Subs: Lazar, Rabbas, Zupperdoni, Tomasi. Coach Roberto Vecchiato.

Referee: Vailati di Crema. Assistants: Della Mea from Udine, Munitello from Gradisca.

Rarely: 37′ Joe; 56′ Corbanese, 59′ Forapani, 80′ Martinbianco.

Note: approximately 400 spectators. Corners 3-5. Booked Onescu (D), Danieli (A). Recovery 1′ pt 5′ st