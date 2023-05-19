Home » Advances and postponements of Serie A to the 37th day – breaking latest news
Sports

by admin
Of Sports editorial team

Skip the simultaneity between teams fighting for the same goal. Juventus-Milan at 8.45 pm on Sunday 28 May

The Lega Calcio has released the advances and postponements of the penultimate (37) day of the Serie A championship scheduled between 26 and 28 May. Skip the simultaneity between teams fighting for the same goal
FRIDAY 26 MAY
18.30: Salernitana – Udinese
8.45 pm: Sampdoria – Sassuolo

SATURDAY 27 MAY
3 pm: Spezia – Turin
6 pm: Fiorentina – Rome
ore 20.45: Inter – Atalanta

SUNDAY 28 MAY
12.30: Verona – Empoli
3 pm: Bologna – Naples
3 pm: Monza – Lecce
6 pm: Lazio – Cremona
or 20.45: Juventus – Milan

May 19, 2023 (change May 19, 2023 | 18:54)

© breaking latest news

