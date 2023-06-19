The tenth edition of theAdventure Outdoor Fest, third on the Pistoia mountains, will be held dto 28 June to 2 July, in San Marcello Piteglio (PT) with a program that really offers many opportunities to experience 5 special days in this wonderful area of ​​the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines.

Adventure Outdoor Fest from June 28 the program

WEDNESDAY 28 and THURSDAY 29 – Centro Maeba – San Marcello Piteglio

The “base camp” of the festival, with the info point where you can receive information or sign up for the various scheduled events, on Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 June, will be at the Meaba center in San Marcello Piteglio (PT).

The first evening will open with a free experience, for everyone, of Yoga and Music, with Francesca Natali, accompanied by the vibrations of Nicola Buscioni’s hang drum, to then continue, with the Varuna concert, during the opening aperitif, and closing with the first appointment of the Adventure Movie Awards, a competition which this year selected 20 short films from all over the world.

Thursday 29 it will be possible to participate in a Forest Bathing experience with the guide Manuela Renzi, at “La Foresta del Teso”, offered free of charge by Società Selvatica.

In the afternoon, adults and children can put themselves to the test with a Hula Hoop course or take part in a Yoga lesson, while in the evening they will relax with a group Gong bath led by Paride Fidati, before the second evening of “cinema d’ adventure”.

SENTIERO ZERO – A mountain to walk from 28 June to 2 July

On Wednesday and Thursday the ‘on foot’ activities will also begin, included in the SentieroZero programme, developed throughout the days of the event and dedicated to walkers and trekking enthusiasts.

On the 28th we will start with a special appointment organized in collaboration with the Pistoia Theater Association, a free excursion, suitable for everyone, of “Teatrekking”: the result of the real fusion of theatrical activity and “alpine” activity: a trek …theatrical led by the Compagnia degli S-legati.

On the 29th the more trained will be able to take part in a Trekking on the ridges of Mount January, accompanied by Federico Pagliai along a very panoramic itinerary in the heart of the Pistoia mountains, up to the summit of Mount January (1814 m asl).

Friday 30, Oltre Pistoia will take us to discover the village of Piteglio in a fascinating excursion up to the bell tower, where we can enjoy a 360 degree panorama.

On the same day it will also be possible to participate in a special walk with the Paralympic athlete Moreno Pesce, which will end with a meeting and aperitif at the Oasi Dynamo.

On Saturday 1st July the route will be that of the Segnavie Run, which, in addition to trail running competitions, includes a 14 km short trek and finally, on Sunday 2nd, the last scheduled outing will be the Poetic Trekking with Luca Ispani.

Garmont, partner of the initiative, will offer the possibility to test the latest models of trekking shoes, at the stand in the Festival village, from 30 June to 2 July (online booking is recommended with foot size).

30 JUNE, 1 and 2 JULY Park Village of the suspended bridge lake

The Festival village will be set up over the weekend, from Friday to Sunday, in the park of the pond of the famous Suspension Bridge, Mammiano Basso, and will host sports brands, holistic operators and an original local market of handicrafts and food and wine products, a stage for meetings and concerts and the cinema for evening screenings.

To fully enjoy the event, from 30 June to 2 July, and leave all the habits and comforts of everyday life behind, even just for a few days, it will also be possible to camp with your own tent.

In the park, every day, you can participate in courses and try numerous activities such as Bushcraft, Aerial Fabrics, Indoboard, Qi Gong, Slackline, children’s theater, bike tests with Lenzi Bike and even Capoeira .

The Yoga & Balance program, with the presence of numerous high-level teachers and with appointments not only for yoga, but also for acro-yoga, meditation and group experiences, will allow you to experience a holiday in a unique context in which to dedicate yourself totally to practice, well-being and Nature.

Among the events not to be missed, the exclusive Handpan Workshop led by multi-instrumentalist Patrizio Castrovinci.

A “Mini Cinema” will also be installed in the village inside a Campo Base Ferrino tent, where you can relax and immerse yourself in the fascinating stories of the films selected this year.

30 JUNE, 1 and 2 JULY Meetings, music, exhibitions and cinema

Various meetings and concerts will alternate on the stage of the Festival, with personalities such as Fausto De Stefani, the second Italian mountaineer to have climbed all fourteen peaks above 8,000 meters above sea level; Gian Luca Gasca, reporter, writer and mountain traveler; the Paralympic athlete Moreno Pesce, the young mountaineer of the Grivel team, Francesco Bruschi; several directors of the films in competition including Alex D’Emilia and Santino Martirano; bands like the Roots Club, with their psychedelic reggae, and Quarto Podere with a cheerful and demented Folk live show, but also emerging pop and rock/blues groups presented by Live Music Camp.

There will also be aerial fabric exhibitions, entertainment for children with soap bubbles, Capoeira performances and the spectacular “walks” of the Slackline Toscana athletes, alongside the Suspension Bridge, the longest in the world until 2006, who turns 100 in 2023!

Sunday also includes a program of talks signed by SentieroZero: “Escursione Sospesa” with Riccardo Giorgis, “Cammino Lento” with Jacopo Bardi, the presentations of the books “A people on the way” by Paolo Ciampi and “Le Intoccabili” by Nicola Messina and the meeting, signed by Garmont, dedicated to walking and adventure with Gian Luca Gasca.

The Festival, realized thanks to the support of the Caript Foundation and the Municipality of San Marcello Piteglio (PT), with the patronage of the Tuscany Region, this year sees the participation, in addition to Grivel, historical partner of the event, of important companies of the Outdoor sector such as Garmont, Scarpa, Ferrino and Coros.

All the information to register for appointments on www.adventureoutdoorfest.com

SEGNAVIE RUN 2023

Saturday 1 July, the Segnavie Run is back, a trail running event to discover some wonderful and less frequented places in the Pistoia mountains.

For this second edition, in addition to the already much appreciated route of 14 km and 700 D+, which can also be tackled as a non-competitive trek, a new distance of 25 km and 1200 D+ is foreseen on paths recently restored thanks to the Segnavie project and the work of various voluntary associations in the area.

The athletes are expected, on the morning of July 1st at 9:15, at the start of the competitions scheduled from the Festival Village, in San Marcello Piteglio (Pt), at the park of the suspended bridge lake.

The race develops along a route for the most part immersed in luxuriant woods, large and historic fir woods, chestnut groves, beech groves and holm oaks, allowing you to enjoy a day of sport and trail running, in the cool of the shade some trees.

Not a simple mountain running race, but a journey through nature, history and traditions that meets important areas such as villas, isolated churches and medieval infrastructures.

Info and registration on

RUN COLOR MOUNTAIN

The Montagna a Colori Run is scheduled for the afternoon of Saturday 1 July, an exciting non-competitive race open to all, the beginning of a festive evening capable of giving even more color to the lively and colorful world of the Adventure Outdoor Fest.

Music, color, fun and smiles will be the ingredients of this cheerful summer day.

PIAN DI NOVELLO BOULDER

On July 1st in an area immersed in the forest, with blocks of beautiful sandstone, a perfect place and great news for the Tuscan bouldering scene, the Pian di Novello Boulder was born.

A day of gathering in which to “inaugurate” this area full of boulders, with majestic shapes worked by the water, ready to climb, in total respect of the rock and the environment, recently discovered by the guys from Black Flag Sasso.

On the site you can download the detailed map with all the information on the place and register for the event.

SPECIAL EXCURSIONS

Finally, for the more adventurous there will be excursions and more particular adventures such as the night under the stars in the Forest with the AIGS professional guide and survival sports master Michael Bolognini, between Friday 30 and Saturday 1, and the Amaca Trek, an ultralight excursion 2 days, with an overnight stay in a hammock in the woods, guided by Vette e Baite.

