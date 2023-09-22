AEK Athens Triumphs in 2023-24 Europa League Debut with 3-2 Victory over Brighton & Hove Albion

AEK Athens Makes Successful Debut in Europa League with 3-2 Victory over Brighton & Hove Albion

AEK Athens kicked off their 2023-24 Europa League campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. Mexican midfielder Orbelín Pineda started the match for Matías Almeyda’s team and played for 78 minutes.

The Greeks, competing in Group B, faced a challenging battle but managed to secure all three points in a game marred by a severe head collision involving Ehsan Hajsafi. After assisting on two occasions, Hajsafi was stretchered off the field.

While Pineda had an impressive 78-minute outing, his fellow Mexican teammate Rodolfo Pizarro remained on the bench, watching as his team conceded penalties and nearly squandered their lead. Nevertheless, AEK Athens emerged victorious at the Falmer Stadium in the United Kingdom.

Here’s how the goals unfolded in the Brighton versus AEK clash:

Playing away from home, AEK Athens took an early lead in the 11th minute with Djibril Sidibé’s precise header from a corner kick delivered by Hajsafi. As the match progressed, Levi García had an opportunity to double the lead at the 21-minute mark but missed narrowly.

Brighton fought back, and at the 27th minute, Joao Pedro was awarded a penalty after a challenge from Hajsafi inside the box. The Brazilian successfully converted the penalty to level the score at 1-1.

However, AEK Athens quickly regained their advantage when Mijat Gaćinović scored from Hajsafi’s service in the 39th minute. Just before halftime, Pineda had a chance to notch his own goal, but his shot was deflected for a corner kick by Jan Paul van Hecke.

The second half witnessed a dramatic clash of heads between Van Hecke and Hajsafi. The Iranian player was taken off on a stretcher in the 61st minute. After the substitution, Damian Szymański committed a reckless foul on Joao Pedro, leading to a penalty that the Brazilian successfully converted once again.

Joao Pedro came close to sealing the victory for Brighton in the 77th minute, but AEK goalkeeper Cican Stanković made a crucial save. Pineda left the field in the 78th minute, capping off an excellent display of his abilities.

In the 83rd minute, it was Ezequiel Ponce, the Argentine striker, who emerged as the hero for AEK Athens. Ponce capitalized on Niclas Eliasson’s assist and scored inside the box, securing a 3-2 lead. In the dying minutes, AEK’s goalkeeper saved his team from conceding, denying Simon Adingra’s shots in the 92nd and 95th minutes.

Overall, AEK Athens displayed resilience and determination in their debut Europa League match, earning a hard-fought victory against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Greek side will be eager to carry this momentum forward as they continue their European campaign.

