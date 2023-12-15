Aerobic gymnastics, interview with Davide Nacci, European champion

We interviewed the Captain of the National Aerobic Gymnastics team, fresh from the successes of the European Championships in Antalya.

The recent victories of Italy in the Davis Cup and of Pecco Bagnaia in the MotoGP remind us of something that we are too often inclined to forget. Far from the spotlight constantly focused on the world of football, a world in crisis especially in Italy, sport in our country is experiencing an excellent period of form that goes well beyond the Olympic exploits of 2021. Man will not live by football alone, and in fact, looking beyond the fields of our Serie A, we can notice many sports entities, small and large, that have been at the European and world summits of their disciplines for years.

One of the best examples of what has just been said is the Italian national aerobic gymnastics team, which has long been confirmed as a specialty in which our country manages to rival the world giants. In the last two years alone, the Azzurri have participated in the World Championships in Guimaraes and the World Games in Alabama in 2022 and most recently in the European Championships in Turkey last November, achieving excellent placings in almost all competitions. Yet, despite the constant affirmation, the practice of aerobic gymnastics brings with it a series of difficulties, dictated first of all by an Olympic recognition that is still missing after years of debate and evaluations. The case of aerobic gymnastics thus becomes the paradigm of those sporting movements rooted in the territory and supported daily by the passion of members and coaches who, however, struggle to establish themselves and to escape from their “niche” dimension and open themselves up to the consideration of the general public.

We talked about the successes of the Italian national team, the beauty of this discipline and the structural difficulties that accompany it with Davide Nacci, captain of the Senior team and absolute protagonist of the recent Italian victories. After the victories and medals obtained between Portugal and the United States in 2022, Davide has just returned from a memorable Turkish European Championship: a Bronze medal in the trio category but above all three Gold medals in the men’s individual, in the in the group and in the team event to confirm himself as one of the leading athletes in the discipline at European level.

So Davide, first of all congratulations on your recent victories, how was the experience in Turkey?

I am convinced that every race always teaches something and that you have to be good at grasping the teachings and making them your own to then benefit from them over time. This race was the culmination of a dream, one that my child who started this sport wouldn’t even have imagined I could achieve, yet it’s all reality!

Can you explain to us in a few words the fundamental characteristics of the discipline and how it differs from others in the gymnastics field?

Our sport takes place on a platform, made of wood with springs underneath to increase the push, on which two squares are marked, one 7×7 and another 10×10. On this square we perform a choreographed exercise during which we must also perform difficult elements coming from the scoring code. The number of elements may vary depending on the category (students, Junior A, Junior B, Senior)

Can you tell us about your training and nutritional regimes?

I personally train 5 times a week for 2:30/3 hours, while the workouts vary based on the time of year. During competition periods, training sessions are also slightly shorter, but much more intense because we focus on testing the exercise or exercises that we present in the competition, while in periods away from competitions, like at this moment, we concentrate well below technical aspect of the difficulty elements and on a general improvement. From a nutritional point of view, however, I don’t have too many limits, I try to maintain a healthy lifestyle in general, being a little more rigid during the competition periods.

How do these impact your daily life?

It’s difficult for me to say how they impact, it’s difficult for me because it has now become a lifestyle for me, I’ve been in the gym for 20 years so I’m used to having hectic days and, indeed, when the slightly freer ones happen Sometimes it even makes me strange. In sport as in life there are always periods of Up and others of Down, the important thing is to know how to manage both well, not to get too excited when everything goes well, but not to throw yourself down when not everything goes as you want… From this point of view Sport teaches you a lot and also shapes your character.

Let’s get to the sore points: aerobic gymnastics is not yet an Olympic sport, how does this impact your vision of the discipline?

Unfortunately not yet, personally absolutely nothing changes in my vision of sport. Aerobics is a beautiful discipline, which offers many emotions, I am also convinced that it deserves more attention and notoriety in the media, a bit like the other gymnastics specialties… Olympics or not, my vision of this sport will never change because I grew up here and became the man I am today… this does not mean that if it were to become part of the five-circle disciplines it would truly be something wonderful.

Do you think there are chances for its recognition in the immediate future?

I see it as very difficult in the immediate future, Paris 2024 is now upon us and the organization for LA 2028 has practically already begun. Surely they will announce some new sports for the American Olympics, but personally, reluctantly, I don’t think it will be the time for aerobics yet.

Let’s go back to Italy, how do you judge the state of the training facilities and the level of the technical staff?

In Italy, in terms of structures, we have improved a lot in recent years and I hope that we continue to progress in such a way that everyone, regardless of their geographical position, can train in a safe and appropriate manner… As a technical staff I think that the Team Italia is one, if not the, most envied in the world! We are lucky enough to be trained by men and women, rather than coaches, with incredible values ​​and who are capable of transmitting and teaching us a lot, not only on a technical level… I am also lucky enough to have my friend as Manager of the Senior National Team coach of all time, Vito Iaia, and this is of no small help! Furthermore, on behalf of the whole team, I would like to thank all the staff, without exception, for the immense work done!

What do you think are the absolutely necessary investments and improvements?

If I really had to look for something I would say to invest in the future of all these athletes who spend years of their lives for something that, at least on a material level, they will not find again in the future. This is a recurring problem in almost all non-Olympic sections, in fact it would be a significant help to allow an athlete of the national team, regardless of the sport they practice, to be able to consider their passion a full-fledged job , also because to remain at certain levels the commitment required is a lot and does not always allow you to combine study or work… so if I really had to say something, I would say an investment to allow all athletes, Olympic and otherwise, to be able to join sports groups or in any case to be able to “live” from their passion.

What do you think can help bring the general public closer to gymnastics?

I think the thing that’s missing most is information. I tell you this because we have found in the public or in people who see an aerobic gymnastics exercise for the first time that they are passionate and interesting. The substantial problem is that without notoriety it is difficult for anyone to invest in something, but without investing it is also true that notoriety rarely comes on its own.

How do you judge the role and support of the Federation and CONI in your activity?

I think that the Federation, obviously to the extent possible, tries to put us in the best possible conditions to arrive at the most important commitments ready.

Davide, thank you for the time you gave us, do you want to remind us what your next appointments are?

We will start in March with a World Cup in Portugal and then focus fully on the important objective of the year which will be the World Championship in our home country, in Pesaro! We can’t wait to feel the warmth that only the Italian public can give!

