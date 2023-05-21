Home » Aesthetic craftsmanship from Northern Europe, “recorder” can also be so fashionable | Hypebeast
Sports

Aesthetic craftsmanship from Northern Europe, “recorder” can also be so fashionable | Hypebeast

by admin
Aesthetic craftsmanship from Northern Europe, “recorder” can also be so fashionable | Hypebeast

Electronics brand Teenage Engineering from Stockholm, Sweden, releases the TP-7 field recorder.

The TP-7 is a recording device that combines stylish looks with practical functionality. The size is 96mm x 68mm x 16mm, the handle is ergonomic, and it can be easily operated with only one hand. In addition, it also has a built-in microphone and speaker, which can realize one-click test recording and playback. Just press the memo shortcut button to start recording, saving the time of using the mobile phone to open the recording program. It can even connect external microphones and headphones or monitors; meanwhile, its storage capacity reaches 128GB and lasts up to 7 hours on a full charge. Another thing worth noting is that TP-7 can also “convert audio files into text” through the exclusive app, which is quite considerate and practical for those who are engaged in interviews or journalists.

The TP-7 Field Recorder will be available in the summer for $1,499, and those interested can head over to Teenage Engineering to learn more.

See also  Soon the women's section and a job with the disabled

You may also like

The incredible physical change of Jesús Calleja: unrecognizable...

WC hockey 2023 | A Maarsk fan was...

Referee François Letexier explains his decision live and...

No creations, mostly mental power now. Proximity to...

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal: Steve Cooper ‘never lacked...

Habesohn succeeds in opening victory at World Cup

WSL Highlights: Reading survival hopes damaged after Tottenham...

NBA’s Top 5 Plays Of The Night! |...

Steeplech runner Vích finished in fifth place and...

The Lakers’ number one undercover agent:Russell was 1...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy