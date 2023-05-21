Aesthetic craftsmanship from Northern Europe, “recorder” can also be so fashionable | Hypebeast

Electronics brand Teenage Engineering from Stockholm, Sweden, releases the TP-7 field recorder.

The TP-7 is a recording device that combines stylish looks with practical functionality. The size is 96mm x 68mm x 16mm, the handle is ergonomic, and it can be easily operated with only one hand. In addition, it also has a built-in microphone and speaker, which can realize one-click test recording and playback. Just press the memo shortcut button to start recording, saving the time of using the mobile phone to open the recording program. It can even connect external microphones and headphones or monitors; meanwhile, its storage capacity reaches 128GB and lasts up to 7 hours on a full charge. Another thing worth noting is that TP-7 can also “convert audio files into text” through the exclusive app, which is quite considerate and practical for those who are engaged in interviews or journalists.

The TP-7 Field Recorder will be available in the summer for $1,499, and those interested can head over to Teenage Engineering to learn more.