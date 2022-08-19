Home Sports AFC Champions League-Urawa Red Diamonds 5-0 Johor brought Jeonbuk Hyundai, Victory Ship Kobe, and Pathum United into the quarterfinals_Finals_East Asia_Japan Team
AFC Champions League-Urawa Red Diamonds 5-0 Johor brought Jeonbuk Hyundai, Victory Ship Kobe, and Pathum United into the quarterfinals

AFC Champions League-Urawa Red Diamonds 5-0 Johor brought Jeonbuk Hyundai, Victory Ship Kobe, and Pathum United into the quarterfinals

Original title: AFC Champions League-Urawa Red Diamonds 5-0 Johor brought Jeonbuk Hyundai, Vistoria Kobe, and Pathum into the quarterfinals

AFC Champions League-Urawa Red Diamonds 5-0 Johor brought Jeonbuk Hyundai, Kobe Victory Boat, and Pathum into the quarterfinals

Live it, August 19th. The 2022 AFC Champions League 1/8 finals in the East Asia region is over. In the last game, the Urawa Red Diamonds defeated Johor Bahru 5-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals. In this way, all four East Asian teams that have advanced to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League will be generated, including: South Korean team Jeonbuk Hyundai, Japanese team Kobe Vissel, Thailand team Pathum United, Japanese team Urawa Red Diamonds.

The AFC Champions League 1/8 finals adopted a single elimination system. In the match between the Urawa Red Diamonds and Johor Bahru, Schultz scored the first goal, Carlsson scored twice within 20 minutes, and Junker scored twice as a substitute. In the end, the Urawa Red Diamonds won 5-0.

AFC Champions League 1/8 Final East Asia

Jeonbuk Hyundai 2-1 Daegu FC (extra time)

Kobe Vissel 3-2 Yokohama Mariners

Pathum United 4-0 Jackie

Urawa Red Diamonds 5-0 Johor Bahru

