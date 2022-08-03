Home Sports Affected by the epidemic, the 17th Zhejiang Provincial Games postponed the holding of the competition – Teller Report
Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-03 19:55

Zhejiang News Client News On August 3, the General Office of the Organizing Committee of the 17th Zhejiang Provincial Games issued an urgent notice: the holding of the Provincial Games will be postponed.

The notice pointed out that in view of the current epidemic situation and according to the previous overall plan for epidemic prevention and control, the organizing committee decided to suspend the holding of the remaining games of the Provincial Games. For ongoing competitions, it is required to strictly implement closed-loop management of competition venues and reception hotels, not to operate externally, not to accept outside visitors, and no longer to arrange people to watch the competition. Team leaders, technical officials, media reporters and their close contact staff will implement closed-loop management. manage. For the next arrangement, the organizing committee will notify the time of the competition according to the situation of the epidemic.

The notice requires all sports delegations and competition areas to strengthen communication and explanation, and actively do a good job in the ideological work of athletes to ensure smooth and orderly work.

Source: Zhejiang News Client Author: Reporter Shen Tingyu Shen Chao Editor: Zhang Zhai

