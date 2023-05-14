Affirm the achievements, prepare for the battle, face the challenge, the 1000-day countdown to the 2026 Winter Olympics work deployment and mobilization meeting held in Beijing – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 13 (Reporter Yu Sihui) On the 13th, the 1,000-day countdown to the 2026 Winter Olympics work deployment and mobilization meeting was held in Beijing. At the meeting, 11 advanced collectives and 85 advanced individuals in the 2022-2023 season were commended. Ni Huizhong, director of the Winter Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, said that it is necessary to comprehensively analyze the gains and losses of the work of last season, and deeply understand the severe situation facing the training and preparation work.

This is the scene of the conference filmed on May 13.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Song Yanhua

Certain grades

The award ceremony was held at the conference on that day. The short track speed skating national training team won the title of “Sharp Knife on Ice”, the steel frame snowmobile national training team won the title of “Snow Pioneer”, Cai Xuetong, Zhang Jing, snowmobile national training team and many others Athletes, coaches, staff members, as well as multiple sports teams and security departments were commended.

Ni Huizhong said that after the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Winter Sports Center carefully summarized the experience and shortcomings of the Beijing Winter Olympics cycle preparation work, and actively responded to the new situation, new opportunities, and new challenges of the new cycle training preparation work. After a season of practical testing, the ice and snow events have become more rigorous and orderly in terms of team formation, training organization, daily management, competition participation, service guarantee, etc. Some achievements have also been made in the international arena, and some events have achieved historical breakthroughs .

Gao Zhidan, director of the State Sports General Administration, said that it is necessary to vigorously promote the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics, promote in-depth training and preparations, and strive to make new achievements in the Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Winter Olympics. We must learn from the advanced, build benchmarks, boost morale, and cultivate more “sharp knives on ice” and “pioneers on snow”.

solid preparation

According to Ni Huizhong, the preparations for the new Winter Olympics cycle are divided into two stages: consolidating basic skills and competing for Olympic qualifications. “Last season, we positioned the ice and snow event as a key event based on the level of competitive strength of each ice and snow event, combined with the results of the two Winter Olympics in Beijing and Pingchang, the target expectations of each small event for the new cycle, and the reserves of key and potential athletes. Four categories, potential projects, general projects, and difficult projects, determine the preparation mode, team size, number of guarantees, and funding ratio of each project, form the basic structure of the national team, establish a training and competition goal management mechanism, and select refined and precise guarantees.”

On May 13, short track speed skater Wu Dajing (front left) and speed skater Gao Tingyu were at the meeting.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Song Yanhua

Ni Huizhong said that during the preparation process, the Winter Sports Center actively promotes multi-form and multi-channel preparations, and explores overseas training, clubs and other ways to cultivate talents. At present, it has jointly established multiple ice and snow projects with Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau and Hebei Provincial Sports Bureau. national team. At the same time, through active and targeted competitions, a high-level practical training platform will be built for athletes. In April of this year, the Winter Sports Center held a special meeting to jointly plan with various event organizers to hold various international ice and snow events in China in the new season. This winter’s exciting events all over the country will create more practical opportunities for the national team to train and prepare.

face the challenge

Last season, the national teams of various ice and snow events in the Winter Sports Center won a total of 14 gold medals in international A-level events such as the World Championships, the World Cup, and the Four Continents Championships.

Ni Huizhong said that although compared with the first season of the Beijing Winter Olympics cycle, the total number of gold medals we won in international competitions is basically the same, but the number of gold medals won in figure skating, aerial skills and other events has dropped significantly. The objective reason why the Olympic champions are in the season adjustment period, but it also exposes the shortcomings of the talent thickness of our so-called “advantageous events”, especially the lackluster young athletes in the figure skating event, Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Winter Olympic training The prospect of preparing for war is still not optimistic.

Yu Haiyan, deputy director of the Winter Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, said that nearly half of the events in the Beijing Winter Olympics were qualified by being the host, so the next step is to strive to participate in the Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Winter Olympics The task of qualification is still heavy. At the same time, many of our winter events are still relatively backward, especially some basic major events, such as cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, etc., and some events have a shortage of talent reserves, and the coaching ability and on-the-spot command ability of local coaches also need to be honed.