



AC Milan announces a new partnership with AfinnaOne, leading provider of telecommunications and digitization services, new Telco Partner of the Rossoneri Club.

By virtue of this collaboration, AfinnaOne will place its DiPaaS platform and the know-how acquired in 13 years of activity at the service of AC Milan, at the highest levels among national and international operators, allowing the Club to enter the world of telecommunications with competence and thus provide increasingly composite and innovative services to their fans.

The partnership lays its foundations on shared values, uniting two reference brands in their respective sectors that have innovation as a key principle of their way of operating at all levels and on all markets.

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of AC Milan, commented: “We are happy to be able to welcome AfinnaOne into the AC Milan family and to start an innovative and unprecedented path side by side. With the valuable contribution of a company that is a leader in the world of telecommunications, we intend to further consolidate the digitization process of our

Club and respond in an increasingly timely and effective way to the needs of all our fans”.

Massimo Lucera, Sole Director of AfinnaOne, expressed great satisfaction for the new partnership with AC Milan: “I am proud to have carried out this ambitious project with all my Team, whom I thank; I consider this agreement only the beginning of a growth path in the Digital Economy with such an important and unique partner. Thanks to this project, AC Milan will be able to increase and consolidate the family of its fans with a series of increasingly “useful” services for everyday life in the world of telecommunications, but not only. We are only at the beginning of a transformation

Digital that will involve all the markets and the whole family of fans of the great AC Milan”.

About AfinnaOne: Founded in 2010 by the CEO Massimo Lucera and the COO Inna Afinogenova, from the very beginning AfinnaOne’s mission has been the quality of the services offered and the ability to create stable and lasting relationships with partners, customers and suppliers. Through the evolutions made in recent years, the Company is becoming an increasingly important player in the world of telephony and digital transformation at the service of businesses and its partners and customers. AfinnaOne boasts over 250 active contracts with operators from all over the world in voice, data and SMS services, in addition to its qualification as national voice and network operator.