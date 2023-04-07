It costs less than 7 euros and will protect you from these annoying insects

Mosquitoes are becoming more common in our country

Spring alters blood, or so they say. What also alters the change of season is the number of mosquitoes that enter the house, increasing. For this reason, those homes that do not have a mosquito net should start thinking about buying one, especially now that there is still time to stop the spread and its presence becomes a real problem. Why don’t you take a look at this product that Lidl has incorporated to your catalog?

It costs less than 7 euros and is easy to install: the perfect mosquito net from Lidl

this mosquito net curtain It costs only 6.99 euros and is made up of 4 pieces with a reinforced edge and high-quality insect protection fabric, made in anthracite for optimal visibility.. It is resistant to UV rays and is very easy to install thanks to its 2 types of mounting.

The mosquito net is perfect for doors up to a maximum of 100 x 220 cm and Lidl recommends that you do not machine wash it when you need it. It has a 3-year guarantee and is part of the Livarno Home brand.

Remember that you can buy this curtain mosquito net in the website of Lidl for only 6.99 euros. And the best thing you can do is hurry, because time is against you and there are many people who are trying to buy a mosquito net like this before mosquitoes start to be a real hell.

By the way, another tip is combine the power of the mosquito net with a good repellent that works against all kinds of insects, including mosquitoes, wasps or bees.