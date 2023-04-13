Status: 04/13/2023 08:03 a.m

After the 0: 3 at Manchester City, there is said to have been an argument in the Bayern cabin. What are the consequences?

After the 0: 3 at Manchester City, FC Bayern are not only concerned with sporting issues.

Reports of an altercation between two players in the dressing room caused a stir off the pitch, involving Sadio Mané and German international Leroy Sané. According to consistent reports, those responsible for Bayern consulted, according to Sport1 CEO Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic are said to have been involved in the talks. The Munich team returned from Manchester on Wednesday.

When asked, Bayern did not comment on the report on the dispute. Both players were asked to comment. After “Bild” also Sport1 and Sky had reported about it. According to the “Bild” report, Sané (27) and Mané (31) have already clashed verbally on the lawn because of a failed interaction. Mané, who joined Bayern last summer, came on in the 69th minute.

After the clear defeat at Man City, the chances for the team of new coach Thomas Tuchel to advance in the second leg next Wednesday in Munich are extremely bad. On Wednesday evening, Thomas Müller tried to spread confidence via Instagram. “With our fans and the special spirit in our stadium anything is still possible. It’s not the moment to give up!” wrote the 33-year-old.