After 10 years of retiring, he lost 20 pounds and returned to the arena to compete with the 36-year-old “Uncle Wu” in Hangzhou, which is so cool! -Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

After 10 years of retiring, he lost 20 pounds and returned to the arena to compete with the 36-year-old “Uncle Wu” in Hangzhou, which is so cool!

Photo by reporter Xia Yang

The Hangzhou “uncle” I’m going to talk about today is actually not strictly speaking an uncle. At 36 years old, he can be considered a “middle-aged man” at best. But in today’s swimming world, where the post-00s are competing for success, he, who was born in 1987, seems to be a senior. “They call me Brother Peng, and they feel that they are taking advantage of it. In fact, they can call me uncle.”

He is Wu Peng, a native of Hangzhou.

“Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Swimming Championships, the only athlete born in the 1980s, Wu Peng participated in the most important battle for tickets to the Hangzhou Asian Games-men’s 50-meter butterfly. In the preliminaries, he tied for third place at 23.84 seconds. In the final, he swam 23.86 seconds and finally ranked fifth.

In the stands, he has his own cheering phalanx, wearing a unified support uniform and a support card, “36 dark skin, a flower in the swimming pool in Hangzhou”; “Uncle Wu in Hangzhou” and “veteran is also vigorous”, which are too good to say ! In the field of competitive sports, not every “uncle” who has gained more than 40 catties after being away for 10 years has the courage and ability to come back and be on the same stage with the juniors.

As the first generation leader in Chinese swimming, Wu Peng, who was only 15 years old, won three gold medals in the 2002 Busan Asian Games. His main event is butterfly, and as one of the best in this field in Asia, he has repeatedly Achieving good results is the one who can challenge “Flying Fish” Phelps. In 2006, Wu Peng won the gold medal in the 200-meter butterfly at the World Short Course Swimming Championships. In the 2007 Melbourne World Championships, he won the second place in the men’s 200-meter butterfly final, losing to Phelps. The only silver medal won (the Chinese team did not have a gold medal in Melbourne). In 2011 and 2012, Wu Peng defeated Phelps in the two races held in the United States, and he became the only Chinese player who defeated Phelps in an official game. Although these brilliant achievements have become history, they are still talked about today.

When Wu Peng shined in Busan, Pan Zhanle was not yet born; when Wu Peng and Phelps were fighting with all their strength, the post-00s were still in elementary school. At the 2013 World Championships in Barcelona, ​​Wu Peng, who represented the national team for the last time, won a bronze medal in the men’s 200-meter butterfly final. In the Liaoning National Games in the same year, Wu Peng won the men’s 200-meter butterfly final, achieving an unprecedented four consecutive National Games championships in this event. After that, Wu Peng chose to retire and founded Peng Zhixing, which is mainly engaged in training children’s swimming training.

Going around, “Uncle Wu” has never left the swimming circle. When he decided to come back, hoping to feel the passion of the competition in the field outside his home, he made unimaginable efforts, including weight loss. “I’m 40 pounds fatter than when I was an athlete, and now I’ve lost more than 20 pounds, so I don’t look so fat. At that age, a lot of aerobics can’t last, and it depends more on diet.”

The Hangzhou Asian Games will open on September 23 this year. No matter what capacity Wu Peng will eventually stand on the Asian Games arena, it is enough to deserve more applause! The legendary story about Uncle Wu in Hangzhou will be passed down forever.