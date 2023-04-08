Home Sports After 12 years, Otrokovic floorball players were relegated from the Super League
Floorball players Otrokovice are leaving the Super League after 12 years, where they will be replaced by the Prague club Butchis. In the sixth game of the 2nd round of the play down, Otrokovice lost to the home team Karlovy Vary 3:4 after separate raids and lost the series 2:4 for the matches. West Bohemia still has a fight for survival among the elite in the playoff against the defeated finalist of the first league Kladno. The gunners lost in the third game of the final of the second highest competition at home to Butchis 5:6 in extra time, despite already leading 5:1. Butchis dominated the series 3-0.

