Original title: After 1409 days!Wu Lei makes his return to the Chinese Super League debut

China News Service, September 21. In the 16th round of the Chinese Super League supplementary match on the evening of the 20th, Shanghai Haigang played against Henan Songshan Longmen away. In the game, Jiang Guangtai Haigang scored on his debut, Cai Huikang and Pina scored respectively, and finally Shanghai Haigang defeated the opponent 2:1.

In this game, Wu Lei came off the bench on behalf of the Haigang team in the 64th minute, and once again entered the Chinese Super League after 1409 days. However, Wu Lei failed to score in this campaign.

In 2019, the 27-year-old Wu Lei transferred to La Liga Real Espanyol. Wu Lei is the main player of the Chinese men’s football team. Last month, he ended his study abroad, returned from La Liga, and officially joined the Shanghai Haigang team. During his time with La Liga Espanyol, Wu Lei played 126 times in all competitions, contributing 16 goals and 6 assists.

Wu Lei, who went abroad to play football, was called “the hope of the whole village” by many fans. He has created a number of Chinese football histories, including the first Chinese player to score goals and assists in La Liga and Spain’s Copa del Rey, and the first Chinese male footballer to score in a European match.

Previously, the list of 30 candidates for the 2022 Golden Foot Award was released, and Chinese player Wu Lei was selected.