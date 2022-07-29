ROBECCO PAVESE

After 15 years of excellent results in the world of CSI, the New Team Oltrepo, club of Robecco Pavese, has decided to try to compete with the Third category, thus joining the FIGC championships. An idea developed over the years, as the president Marco Passadore explains: «The company was born in 2007. We started from the CSI, then we moved to the Uisp championships in Alessandria for many years. We won several titles, including the CSI Cup last season, and honestly for some time we wanted to try to take this step, to try our hand at a more competitive championship ».

The Third category thus returns to Robecco Pavese after more than 30 years: «We are convinced that we can make a good impression. I would like the New Team to become an annoying team for everyone ». Passadore does not forget the people who accompanied him on this long journey: «I have to thank Marco Willy Massone and Claudio Cucchi, who unfortunately passed away. Among those who have given so much to the New Team, I want to mention Claudio Puleo and Michele Montagna, two managers who have taken other paths and I do not forget Gianluca Barbieri ». Massimo Ferrari has been confirmed on the bench of the New Team. In the squad, the names of the goalkeeper Alessio Colnaghi, who spent in the Promotion, and the midfielder Marian Purica, for many years the technical beacon of the Rivanazzanese stand out. The list of new arrivals includes striker Ruben Siguenza, winger Fabio Salvini, midfielder Gianmarco Guida and striker Daniele Chiolerio. Here is the organizational chart of the New Team. President: Marco Passadore. Administrator: Cristiano Montagna. Coach: Massimo Ferrari. Assistant coach: Giorgio Scala. Responsible manager: Massimiliano Fornaro. Accompanying manager: Nicholas Perduca. Accompanying manager: Giorgio Colnaghi -.