After 16 years, the KP Brno volleyball players have won the championship again

Královo Pole won the sixth Czech title. For the Beasts, the fourth team of the regular season, the silver medals are also the biggest success in the short five-year history of the club.

KP volleyball players finished second behind Liberec in the regular season. In the elimination part, the defeated finalists of last year first defeated Ostrava 3:0 in the matches and in the semi-finals they went over the defenders of the trophy Prostějov with a ratio of 3:1.

“It was an extremely dramatic playoff, even this fifth match underlined it. Little things were decisive, and today also the tactics we chose,” said the coach of the new champions, Erik Nezhoda. “If someone had told me in January that we would be second, I would have taken it with all ten, but now there is a bit of disappointment,” admitted coach Šelem Ondřej Boula.

Already the first set of the decisive fifth final was carried in the dramatic spirit of the previous matches, now additionally supported by the psychology of the match for everything. The home players managed a five-point lead and in the end allowed the Beasts to attack twice to win the set, which was eventually won by Královo Pole.

The duel, full of long and exciting exchanges, continued in the next course, the basis of the occasional scoring streaks was quality service, making it difficult to receive and thus also the subsequent attack.

In the second set, the beasts supported Aneta Kocmanová-Havlíčková, who missed the three previous finals due to injury. When serving it, the visiting players won five points, but even a 22:17 lead was not enough to win the set. Královopolanky won it after converting the sixth set point. See also Rivarolese is now strengthening Paolo Scutti brings more quality

Two narrowly won ends already definitively broke the resistance of the fourth team after the regular part, the last ball from the Králov Pole side was played by Magdalena Bukovská and thus started the geyser of the celebration of the championship title. “It tastes golden and sweet. We knew there was no repair today and we gave it our all,” Daniela Digrinová from KP Brno told journalists.

Women’s volleyball extra league play-offs: Final – 5th match: KP Brno – Selmy Brno 3:0 (25, 30, 18) Referee: Kovář, Rychlík. Time: 108 min. Spectators: 2041. Final score of the series: 3:2. Lineups and points: KP Brno: Bukovská 15, Koulisiani 6, Moreno 5, Nikolovová 21, Kuníková 3, Hrušecká 9, libero Digrinová – Pelikánová, Rožnovjaková, Stojkovičová. Coach: Disagreement. Šelmy Brno: Kozubíková 11, Marková 5, Šmídová 4, Kyryčenková 16, Šotkovská 5, Širůčková 9, libero Chevalierová – Podhrázká, Benediktová, Kozubíková 11, Kocmanová-Havlíčková 8. Coach: Boula.