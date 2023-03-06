Original title: Shougang men’s basketball team looks forward to finding the touch

After 3 years, the Beijing home court, the Shougang team is back! Although it is not in the Wukesong Stadium, the home atmosphere of the Shougang Basketball Center is stronger.Photo by reporter Liu Ping

News from our newspaper (Reporter Chen Jiakun) Last night, the Beijing Shougang Men’s Basketball Team ushered in the 31st round of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season at the Shougang Basketball Center. This is also the first time the Shougang team has returned to home games after 3 years. However, amid the cheers of the home fans, instead of taking advantage of the momentum, the Shougang team was in a sluggish state, and finally lost to the Shanghai team by a big score of 68 to 94.

The CBA regular season began to restore the home and away system from the third stage. The first two games of the Shougang team in the third stage were away games, and they defeated the Xinjiang team and the Shandong team respectively. Last night, the Shougang team finally returned home.

However, the match last night and the match against the Shenzhen team on the 7th were all scheduled to be held at the Shougang Basketball Center, and tickets were not sold to the outside world, but organized to watch the match. Starting from the game against the Xinjiang team on the 17th, the remaining regular season and playoff home games of the Shougang team this season will all be held in the Wukesong Stadium.

The Shougang Basketball Center is the home base of the Shougang team. The reporter walked into the venue and saw that the words “Beijing” could be seen everywhere, whether it was on the floor of the stadium or on the decorative tapes of the surrounding stands. The flags of the three championships are flying high above the arena, symbolizing the glorious history of the team and proving that this is the home field of the championship team.

Before the game, the Shougang team ranked sixth in the league in winning percentage, one higher than the Shanghai team. This time the two teams have a direct dialogue, and the result of the outcome will have a direct impact on the rankings of both sides. The head coach of the Shougang team, Xie Libin, only made one change to the 12-man roster: replacing Qiu Tian with Zhu Yanxi.

At 1 minute and 21 seconds into the game, Zhang Cairen hit a three-pointer and scored the first goal of the Shougang team after returning home. With Fan Ziming and Zhai Xiaochuan scoring successively, the Shougang team took the lead at the start. The Shanghai team has the national team center Wang Zhelin. He has a certain advantage in the interior and frequently breaks through to score, helping the team narrow the point difference. Since then, the two teams have played stalemate, and the scoring efficiency is not high. The first quarter was tied at 19.

In the second quarter, the Shanghai team’s foreign aid O’Bryant scored consecutively to help the team overtake the score. The Shougang team fell into a scoring drought and only scored 3 points in 8 minutes of this quarter. Gibson, Leaf, and Johnson played alternately, but the effect was not good, and the point difference was gradually widened to double digits. The fans at the scene kept cheering for the Shougang team, but the players still couldn’t find the shooting touch.

At the end of the first half, the Shougang team fell behind 27-48. Technical statistics show that the Shougang team only scored 8 points in the second quarter.

At the beginning of the third quarter, Fang Shuo scored 8 points in a row, and the Shougang team’s offense improved. But the team’s defensive problems have not been resolved, and the Shanghai team firmly holds the initiative. In the third quarter, the Shanghai team won by another 4 points in a single quarter. In the final quarter, the Shougang team was still fully suppressed, and the point difference quickly expanded to 30 points, and the game entered “garbage time” ahead of schedule. In the end, the Shougang team lost by a big score of 68 to 94. Although the Shougang team lost the game, when the game ended, the audience still gave the team warm applause.

Technical statistics show that only two players from the Shougang team scored in double figures. Fang Shuo scored 15 points and Zeng Fanbo scored 14 points. O’Bryant of the Shanghai team scored a game-high 23 points, and Wang Zhelin grabbed 22 points, 19 rebounds and 5 assists.

