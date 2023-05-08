After 9 years, Real Madrid reached the top and won the 20th Copa del Rey | La Liga | Osasuna

[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, May 07, 2023]On May 6, local time, in the final of the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid defeated Osasuna 2:1 and won the Copa del Rey again after nine years. The 20th “King Cup” and the first championship this season.

Real Madrid’s only domestic hope

Real Madrid have performed poorly in La Liga this season and have been suppressed by their old rivals-Barcelona. After 33 rounds of the league, they are 14 points behind the “leaders” and even one point behind their city rival Atletico Madrid. They are only ranked third and have lost the chance to defend their title. The Copa del Rey has become Real Madrid’s only hope to win the domestic championship. .

In the semi-finals, Osasuna, currently ranked tenth in La Liga, eliminated the eighth-placed Athletic Bilbao and entered the King’s Cup final again after 18 years. Before that, Osasuna had never been crowned king Cup champion, this time they look forward to making history.

Real Madrid eliminated Barcelona and advanced to the final again after 2014. Previously, Real Madrid had a glorious history of advancing to the Copa del Rey final 39 times and winning the championship 19 times. However, in recent years, Real Madrid seems to have had bad luck in the Copa del Rey competition, always passing the trophy. The last time Ancelotti won the championship was when he led the team for the first time; and Zidane failed to win the cup as he wished during his two coaching “Galacticos”.

Real Madrid top Osasuna

After the start of the final, in less than 2 minutes, Vinicius broke through with the ball from the left, got rid of the opponent’s defense and knocked horizontally. Rodrigo received the ball and immediately volleyed successfully, helping Real Madrid get a fantastic start. This is also the fastest goal in the Copa del Rey final since 2006; it is also the third time in history that a Brazilian player has assisted a Brazilian player to score a goal.

Osasuna’s ability to advance to the final is indeed not a “soft persimmon”. One goal behind, they did not panic, and continued to organize a counterattack patiently, causing a lot of trouble for Real Madrid. In the 57th minute, Tolo took a long shot from outside the penalty area and scored a “world wave”, which equalized the score for Osasuna 1:1.

In the 70th minute, Vinicius broke through and passed the ball. The Osasuna player made a clearance but failed to kick the ball away. Kroos’ long-range shot was blocked. Rodrigo followed up with a supplementary shot and staged a “twice brace”. Rodrygo also became the youngest Real Madrid player to score in the Copa del Rey final in the 21st century at the age of 22 years and 117 days.

In the end, Real Madrid defeated Osasuna 2:1 and won the Copa del Rey again after nine years. Judging from the scene of this game, the gap between the two teams is not big. Although Real Madrid has the upper hand in possession rate, leading 59% to 41%, and created 17 shot opportunities, but the hit rate is not high. 3 kicks were within the range of the goal frame; while Osasuna only had 15 shots, but 5 hit the target.

Real Madrid win the Copa del Rey for the 20th time

This is the 20th time in the history of Real Madrid to win the Copa del Rey, but in the Copa del Rey list, it can only be ranked third. The most is Barcelona, ​​which has won 31 times, and Athletic Bilbao has 24. won the championship.

Rodrigo, who scored two goals, became the team’s biggest contributor to winning the championship, and he was also elected as the best player of the game. And the happiest player in the team is Kroos. The German joined Real Madrid in 2014 and won the Champions League, Club World Cup, La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, and European Super Cup in the nine seasons of “Galaxy Battleship”. The only thing missing is the Copa del Rey. The grand slam of his career in Real Madrid.

Benzema, who led the team to achieve the “double crown” of the Champions League and La Liga last season, although he did not score in this final, he won his 25th championship trophy in Real Madrid, tied with Marcelo for the first place in team history, At the same time, he also became the player with the most awards in French history, with a total of 33 championship trophies.

About Spain’s Copa del Rey

The Copa del Rey (Copa del Rey) is an annual knockout football tournament held in Spain since 1902. At that time, the former president of Real Madrid Capedros proposed to hold a football match to celebrate the accession of King Alfonso XIII of Spain.

The original competition system of the Copa del Rey is to mix the four levels of Spain, Serie A, B, C, and D-level clubs that have passed the qualifying round, and catch pairs for knockout matches. In the 2005-2006 season, the Copa del Rey competition system was revised. Before the low-level teams met with the first-tier teams, they had to go through several rounds of knockout rounds, which reduced the number of games for La Liga teams and reduced the possibility of upsets. , It also greatly reduced the income of many low-level teams.

Since the 2019-2020 season, except for the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, which is still a two-round home and away game, all other games have been changed to a single-game decision system. If the league levels of the two teams are different, the lower level team will have home court advantage; if the level is the same, the home team will be determined by drawing lots.

In addition, the team that wins the Copa del Rey will qualify for the UEFA Europa League group stage next season.

