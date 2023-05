The Czech para-hockey players took third place in the basic group at the World Championship in Canada, and on Friday they will face Germany or Italy in the quarter-finals. At the tournament in Moose Jaw, coach Jakub Novotný’s team, after an initial 3-0 win over Korea, lost to both overseas rivals and finalists of the last five championships – first clearly 1:7 against the defending champions from the USA, and tonight SELČ against the world vice-champions, the Canadians, narrowly 1 :2.

