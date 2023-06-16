After a fall at the Tour de Suisse: Gino Mäder succumbs to the serious injuries

The Zurich professional cyclist Gino Mäder did not survive the serious fall at the Tour de Suisse. The 26-year-old was considered the great hope of Swiss cycling.

Gino Mäder died on Friday morning as a result of a serious fall. Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone

The Swiss professional cyclist Gino Mäder died after a serious accident at the Tour de Suisse. This was announced by Team Bahrain Victorious on Friday afternoon. Maeder was 26 years old. It is unclear whether and when the Tour de Suisse will continue. The start of the 6th stage from Chur to Oberwil-Lieli has been postponed indefinitely.