Status: 04/13/2023 5:11 p.m

Sadio Mané has been provisionally suspended and fined by Bayern Munich. Mané is said to have hit Leroy Sané in the dressing room in Manchester.

FC Bayern announced the provisional suspension on Thursday (April 14, 2023). Mané is not in the squad for the game against Hoffenheim. reason be one “Misconduct by Mané after FC Bayern’s Champions League game Manchester City“ .

According to the club’s announcement, Mané was also fined. The people of Munich did not provide any information about the amount of the penalty.

Mané is said to have hit Sané in the face

In the announcement, the club did not respond to media reports that after the 3-0 defeat at Manchester City in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League, there was an argument between Mané and Leroy Sané in the dressing room. Mané is said to have hit his teammate in the face. The two had already clashed verbally on the lawn because of a failed interaction.

According to several media reports, the two offensive players had to report to the club bosses on Thursday morning. It is still unclear whether the incident will have further consequences. Both players took part in team training on Thursday. Mané and Sané appeared relaxed and warmed up in the same training group.

Champions League, Quarterfinals

arrow right

Little chance of progressing

After the clear defeat at Manchester City, the chances for the team of new coach Thomas Tuchel to advance in the second leg next Wednesday in Munich are extremely bad.

“Nothing is given away”, said coach Thomas Tuchel defiantly. Oliver Kahn also called for a reaction in his short speech in front of 300 noble fans at a club banquet. “We have a duty to throw everything in again in this second leg.”