The World Cup ski flying at the season finale in Planica was canceled on Friday after a two-hour wait due to persistent wind. At 8.45 a.m. (live on ORF 1) the individual competition will be added in one go, directly before the team competition. That was the decision of the jury. Since 2:00 p.m. only ten jumpers had made it down from the giant hill, after which the cancellation hung in the air for hours.

