After a painful year, Ogrodníková prefers to knock on wood. They race after nine months

Jan Železný’s protégé last raced last August at the unsuccessful final of the European Championship in Munich, after which she was hampered by Lyme disease in her preparation, which ended an unlucky year with painful Achilles tendons and repeated covid infection.

“I don’t have any pain now, unlike last year,” he reports and quickly prefers to knock on wood. The first races will show how far she has caught up.

“In training (departure) we do not solve the line, so the goal will be to stabilize the start. Even according to the coach, I have a more dynamic upper body, which can be more difficult in terms of technique and the javelin can sometimes end up outside the area,” she expects a somewhat fluky start to the season, after all, she has sometimes struggled with tackles ending to the left of the sector in the past.

After the meeting in Rehlingen, they will perform on June 5 at the Juliska home stadium at the 30th anniversary of the Josef Odložil Memorial. “I’m looking forward to it there, my friends will come too,” she looks forward to the traditional meeting, where the javelin competition bears the name Memorial of Dana Zátopková. Ogrodníková has already won it twice.

Her biggest opponent this year should also be the Olympic winner from Rio 2016, the Croatian Sara Kolaková, but Ogrodník’s training partners Irena Gillarová and Nikol Tabačková will also appear

"Irča didn't compete for a long time, she was recovering from an injury and hopefully she will collect points for the ranking for the World Championship. Last year, Nikča did well in the European Championship, she was taking antibiotics now, but otherwise she is also fit," she is looking forward to the fights with her friends, who have already played in the narrow finals of the European Championship.