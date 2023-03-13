A moment of respite came in the 37th minute when the score was still scoreless. It was Hála who became the addressee of Michal Beran’s skillful back pass and from the first touch he cleared it into the bottom corner of the goal beyond the reach of Florin Nita, who was defending the sanctuary of Pardubice. “We squeezed the opponents, they didn’t know where to go anymore. Everyone rushed to the gate and I jumped away. Bery found me, I hit the goal and the ball hit the post,” described the key situation of the all-rounder, who perfectly replaced the carded Jan Matoušek in the lineup, the scorer of two goals in the previous duel with Liberec (3:1).

Hála can also be used in the position of halfback, but as part of the two offensive midfielders behind the classic nine in the Bohemians system (3-4-2-1), he feels best. “Everyone will tell you that they enjoy playing. I try to do my best wherever I start. But this post speaks for me the most,” admitted the player, whom football connoisseurs may still remember as a silver medalist from the European Under-19 Championship in 2011. There, by the way, he played alongside Bohemians teammate Adam Jánoš, among others.