Slovakian Martin Vaculík triumphed at the Prague Grand Prix on the flat track and thus repeated last year’s first place from Markéta. In the final, the Dane Madsen finished just behind him, the Australian Holder was third. Czech competitor Václav Milík, who started as a wild card, did not do well at all. He scored only one point from five starts in the basic schedule and took the last sixteenth place.