Status: 03/29/2023 12:30 p.m

Dirk Hordorff has resigned from his post as Vice President of the German Tennis Association (DTB). This was preceded by reports of abuse of power.

The long-standing official announced this through his lawyers on Wednesday (03/29/2023). The 66-year-old had previously been asked to take this step by the DTB after allegations against him.

The German Tennis Association has responded to reports from Sportschau, NDR and SZ. He is calling on his Vice President Dirk Hordorff to resign from office by next Wednesday.

“I resigned my position as Vice President of the German Tennis Association today. I would like to avoid damage to the DTB as well,” said in a statement: “I will now concentrate my strength fully on refuting the untrue allegations. The proceedings directed against me, which were rumored in the media, were discontinued by the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office on March 28, 2023 in accordance with Section 170 (2) StPO.”

Hordorff rejects allegations

Chief public prosecutor Nadja Niesen, spokeswoman for the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office, confirmed the termination of the proceedings for legal reasons. “From our point of view, some of the criminal offenses have not been fulfilled or have become statute-barred”, said Niesen of the dpa.

In reports from the Süddeutsche Zeitung, NDR and Sportschau, a former and a current professional had accused their former coach Hordorff of abuse of power in several cases, the DTB said it had known about it for more than a year. Hordorff dismisses the allegations as “simply untrue”.

The fact that he had recently let the office of Vice President rest had nothing to do with the allegations, but with health problems, Hordorff said through his lawyer.