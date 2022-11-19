IVREA

Montalto Dora and Vol-Ley Volpiano are both engaged away from home in the seventh first leg of group A of the women’s series C. They are called to a prompt redemption from a somewhat stammering start to the championship.

Coach Massimo Cazzulo’s Montalto Dora is busy tomorrow, Saturday 19, at 21 to change against InVolley, a game to be taken lightly, given that the Turinese have triple the points of the Montaltesi. Coach Luca Rossini’s Vol-Ley Volpiano is still at the post and looking for the first success, with the Volpianese team going away to Nichelino against Sangone, again tomorrow, but starting at 6pm. These are the other challenges : tomorrow at 5 pm Asti-Union Pinerolo, 6.30 pm Santena-Bra and Canelli-Chieri, 7 pm Almese-Ceva and 9 pm San Mauro-Alba.

Classification: Pinerolo 17 points; Al month 16; Ceva 14; Chieri, Santena and InVolley 12; San Mauro 9; Canelli and Bra 7; Alba and Asti 6; Sangone Nichelino and Montalto Dora 4; Vol-Ley Volpiano 0. Going down to Serie D, in the women’s field, in group A Chivasso, will be engaged tomorrow at 17, away in Novara against Scurato.

Classification: San Rocco Novara 17 points; Chivasso 16; Chisola 15; Novara 14; Omgna 12; Rivalry 11; Bellinzago and Parella 8; None 4, St. Joseph 2; San Giacomo and Cus Collegno 0. In group D instead, away for Ivrea and Calton, tomorrow both at 5pm in woolland against Lessona and Virtus respectively. At home, however, Samone will host Leinì at 8pm.

Classification: Virtus Biella 18 points; Calton and Lessona 15; Settimo Torinese 13; Lanzo 12; Fenusma and Pino 11; St. Francis6; Leinì and Sangip 3; Sam 1; Ivrea volley 0. In the men’s field instead, in group A of Serie D, tomorrow at 5.30 pm in the Borgofranco field at Busca’s house, then at 8.30 pm in Arè di Caluso Montanaro-Pavic and at 9 pm Alto Canavese-Olimpia.

Classification: Montanaro 18 points, Mondovì 15; Chieri and Novi Ligure 12; Biella and Olimpia 11; Borgofranco 10; Reba 8; Lasallian and Upper Canavese 7; Busca 6; Novara 5; Cirie 3; Pavic 1.