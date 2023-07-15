After bad news for Neuer: Tuchel bans Bayern’s goalkeepers from changing

Mission Triple started with a hot day at work. FC Bayern trained on Saturday morning at 34 degrees for the first time since the week-long summer break at their premises on Säbener Straße. Captain Manuel Neuer, 37, was not there after his long injury, the goalkeeper is undergoing a rehabilitation program.

After the first training session, Bayern set off for the six-day training camp at Tegernsee. A public exercise session began in Rottach-Egern in the late afternoon. Coach Thomas Tuchel, 49, said at a midday press conference in the team hotel “Überfahrt” that Neuer will probably not be ready for action in the first game of the new Bundesliga season on August 18 at Werder Bremen. “I think that the start of the league game and the Supercup is too ambitious a goal,” said Tuchel. “Due to the severity and unusual nature of the injury, we just need patience.”

The coach said that Neuer will not take part in Munich’s Asia trip from July 24th to August 3rd with three friendlies in Tokyo and Singapore. It is planned that Neuer will then be “partially integrated” into team training. The captain has not played a game for the champions since breaking his lower leg in December. Tuchel emphasized that “nothing would be done” in the goalkeeper position for the time being.

Yann Sommer’s contract in Munich runs until 2024

Means: Yann Sommer, 34, and Alexander Nübel, 26, who are willing to change, should stay for the time being. “It makes no sense to do anything, the situation is too unclear. When the framework conditions are clear, decisions are made. We have Yann and Alexander, so we’re not going to do anything for now and just wait and see,” said Tuchel.

Kane is on tour with Tottenham from Asia

There is a lot at stake for Bayern this summer. It is the first pre-season for Tuchel, who was committed in March. After a chaotic season with only one title, the Munich team finally want to live up to their claim again in Europe. They would have loved to have had their dream player with them at Tegernsee: Harry Kane, 29. But the star striker from Tottenham Hotspur is far away. On Friday he and his club started a two-week tour of the Pacific to Australia, Thailand and Singapore.

Harry Kane should fix the storm problems at Bayern

Bayern hope he doesn’t get injured in the friendlies. Tottenham meet West Ham United in Perth and Leicester City in Bangkok in next week’s trip. Although Tottenham recently directly rejected Bayern Munich’s first offer of 70 million euros for Kane, Bayern are optimistic about getting their dream striker. Club boss Jan-Christian Dreesen, 55, and technical director Marco Neppe, 37, negotiated with Tottenham President Daniel Levy, 61, at a meeting in London on Thursday. Bayern are reportedly in agreement with Kane’s brother Charlie, who advises the striker. Kane recently canceled Paris St. Germain.

His contract with Tottenham runs until June 30, 2024. The English could still make a lot of money for him this summer. It could be a hundred million euro deal. Bayern are convinced: Kane would be a crucial reinforcement for the team. Last season showed how much they lack a “real number nine” with world class format. Kane captains England, scored 30 Premier League goals last season and has Champions League experience. A routine with Bayern format.

Bayern is already playing through alternatives for Kane

In the event that they cannot get Kane before the new season, Bayern have considered alternatives. In the “Sports Committee”, those responsible recently spoke about Julián Álvarez, 23, Argentinian attacker from Manchester City, and Dusan Vlahovic, 23, Serbian striker from Juventus Turin, as candidates. The committee includes, among others, Tuchel, Dreesen, Honorary President Uli Hoeneß, 71, and Supervisory Board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, 67. As long as no successor for the sacked sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, 46, is found, the seven-strong group will take care of arrivals and departures.

Bayern have meanwhile found a new right-back: Kyle Walker, 33, from Manchester City gave them his promise on Friday afternoon. The England international is set to be signed until June 30, 2025, with an option to extend. The clubs now have to agree on a fee. Walker’s contract with City runs until 2024. It’s an important transfer because Benjamin Pavard, 27, is likely to want to leave Bayern this summer or after the new season. A swap deal is possible, City could replace Walker with Pavard.

For Sadio Mané, 31, it should be the last few weeks at Bayern. A year ago, Salihamidzic signed him for 32 million euros plus bonus payments from Liverpool FC. Mané disappointed, even hit teammate Sané in the face. The Bayern managers have now informed him that they are no longer planning with him. Clubs from Saudi Arabia are said to be interested.