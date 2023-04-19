After bankruptcy at Schalke: Trainer Sandro Schwarz before Hertha BSC

Status: 04/15/2023 2:00 p.m

After falling to the last place in the table, Hertha BSC’s usual regeneration training does not take place on the pitch. Coach Sandro Schwarz leaves the club premises prematurely.

When the training group of Hertha professionals returned from the endurance run on Saturday morning (April 15, 2023), the future of Hertha trainer Sandro Schwarz was probably already sealed. At that point, the coach had already been spotted leaving the area in his car with his suitcases packed.

The disastrous 2:5 at Schalke 04 was probably too big a burden for Black. Bundesliga unfit. The Hertha professionals had given themselves this stamp during their desolate appearance in the Revier. 18th place on the 28th matchday served as proof.

FC Schalke 04 overran Hertha BSC in an intense Bundesliga relegation duel. Berlin had blatant problems, especially defensively.

Weber: “A slap in the face”

Shortly after the sporting disaster, Schwarz had realistically assessed his situation. The 44-year-old was asked in the catacombs of the Schalke Arena how worried he was about personal job consequences. “As for that, I have no worries” said Black. “It’s legitimate, it’s also the club’s responsibility to think about it.”

Manager Benjamin Weber tried anyway. “We hunger for continuity and stability with all the turmoil we have” said the sporting director, but admitted: “The coach is the poorest pig when you see this defensive behavior.” So it will be difficult to stay up, the debacle at Schalke is “a slap in the face, everyone will write us off now”. He avoided a clear commitment to black.

Will Pal Dardai take over?

One option for a change of coach could be club icon Pal Dardai, who has already coached the Berliners twice. In any case, given the financially precarious situation, there is not much scope for another, certainly more expensive emergency trainer solution. The influence of the new investor 777 Partners will also be decisive. The announced 100 million euros of funds are already planned for the unavoidable debt repayment.

In the previous season, Felix Magath took over for the end of the season and ultimately saved the Berliners from falling into second division in the relegation against Hamburger SV (0:1/2:0). Black was then hired as head coach.