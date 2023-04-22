After Bayern bankruptcy: coaches and players at a loss, Kahn explodes

As of: 04/22/2023 9:23 p.m

At Bayern there is helplessness and anger after the defeat in Mainz. Coach Thomas Tuchel and his players have no explanation. CEO Oliver Kahn is angry.

FC Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn was after the “catastrophic second half” that 1:3 defeat in Mainz led, finally served. He was pissed off in interviews after the game. In the late evening he also had to accept the loss of the championship lead.

Kahn: Players just have to “get their butts off”

The 53-year-old primarily blamed the Munich pros for the next chapter in the negative series: “In the end there are eleven men who are on the field and who simply have to work their butts off for the goals of this club. That’s what it’s all about it in football – and nothing else.”

Every player has to question themselves. “What do I want to achieve when I’m on the pitch? What willingness do I bring with me? What commitment do I bring with me? Everything that makes football apart from pure play was simply missing in our team in the second half,” he mocked former goalkeeping titan.

After Nagelsmann-Aus: Only two wins in seven competitive games

The boss of the board only excluded the trainer Thomas Tuchel from his criticism. And that despite the fact that he can only show two wins after seven competitive games and was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and DFB Cup.

Tuchel prescribes refueling after a lack of energy

The coach is also quite shaken after the blow to the neck by Mainz. “They come out of nowhere, there was no urge phase, no rebellion. Then we had no more energy to react to it,” were his attempts at analysis. “Then it goes there,” he says in the second half. He can’t think of an explanation for that either. “I don’t know why,” said Tuchel. Despite the dilemma, he now wants to give his team three days off. “I don’t think we look fresh. We need a little distance,” is the reasoning.

Thomas Müller: At a loss and “knocked on”

Captain Thomas Müller welcomed this break very much. He wants to use it to “feed back to his own family”. He badly needs it. “We’re definitely hooked,” he complained after the 1:3. He was “at a loss” and had “no explanation” for Munich’s frightening performance.

Kahn doesn’t want to “give a millimeter”

Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic spoke of a “low point”. Kahn, on the other hand, who himself had recently come under criticism after Julian Nagelsmann’s unsuccessful change of coach to Tuchel, finally got ambitious again: “We don’t want to give up a millimeter, not even this season”.

Dortmund takes over the top of the table

However, FC Bayern no longer has that in their own hands. With a 4-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund took the lead in the table by one point.

Source: Today in the stadium April 22, 2023 – 3:05 p.m