After being eliminated from the EURO, he was laid up for only three days. It still hurts a little, says Červ from Liberec

Does group elimination still hurt?

A little bit still. We definitely wanted to be the best at the EURO. We knew we had what it took. I have to say that I didn’t even watch the match between Israel and Georgia in the quarter-finals because it hurt me… I didn’t want to watch anything, not even the results. But now it’s my first day back in Liberec, so we stepped into it a bit and I hope that it will gradually go away completely.

And how sorry is it that you didn’t play in the last match with Israel?

I’m sorry I didn’t play, even more so when the match didn’t go well. But it was the coach’s decision, which he made me aware of the day before the game. He told me his reasons, I told him it was up to him and when he made that decision, I would support the guys on the bench that I agreed with it. I couldn’t even say anything else. (smiles) He made a decision and I don’t blame him. If it worked out, I’ll thank him for sparing me and I couldn’t get a yellow card that would prevent me from playing in the quarter-finals, which was the reason. But the process didn’t work out, which is a shame.

How difficult was it for you to watch the game from the bench?

It was hard, but I knew about it and prepared for it in my head. That if I jump into the game, I will leave everything on the field, but even if I don’t jump, I will support the boys from the bench. I made fun of her, we tried to support the boys. Unfortunately, we conceded a goal in the 82nd minute. Then Sejky went there to try to revive the game as a second attacker, but it didn’t work out. Damage.

For you, it was about saying goodbye to the under-21 national team.

Yes, it was a farewell to my youth career for me. Now I’m just into boys. But I made up my mind that I had a nice farewell, because basically I played the last match in the youth national team against Germany and we won it.

Confrontation with the best can move a person. It’s another great experience. You could see the difference in individual quality and speed, especially for those players from England who play in the Premier League or the second English league. I think it’s a good experience to try to get closer to them and find out what to work on and what to improve. I’m glad for such an opportunity.

Did you have time to rest after the championship?

We got three days off. We came back on Thursday evening and immediately spoke to the coach, who told us to take it easy and come back on Monday. During those three days, at least the head turned off, because even with the camp before the EURO, we were with one group for quite a long time at the hotel or on the training ground, it was long and demanding. So three days stung.

I was laying. (laughs) We wanted to go somewhere at least for a trip, but in the end I was so tired, mentally and physically so exhausted that we screwed up and stayed home.

Do you go to full training in Liberec, or do you still have some concessions?

Not fully yet, because I picked up a minor scratch from the first game against England, so I’m on a bit of a lighter regime now. But I think I’ll jump right into it soon.

Does it also apply after the EURO that you will play for Liberec next season?

I have a contract here for three more years, so I will prepare in Liberec.

How do you perceive the changes in the Liberec staff? Unlike previous years, there are not so many of them.

Yeah, we were thinking in the cabin that it’s great that the team hasn’t changed much, only a few players left. I’m definitely glad that the team stayed together like this, the guys and I already know each other. I think we have something to build on after last season.

