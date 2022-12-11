The World Cup is out and continues to be the German coach Flick: learn lessons and recover

(Berlin 8th Comprehensive Report) Although the German team is in Qatar The group was out, but coach Flick was not fired.

According to confirmation from all the front-line media in Germany, the German Football Association officially announced that coach Flick will stay in office.

After failing to advance to the top 16 knockout rounds, the German Football Association held a crisis meeting. Chairman Nuendorf issued a public statement after the meeting: “We have confidence in Flick and will face this crisis with him and the entire FA management. challenge.”

Flick said: “My coaching staff and I are optimistic about the next European Cup in our home country. As a team, we can achieve more than we showed in Qatar, where we missed a good opportunity. , will learn from it. I am confident that we all want the whole of Germany to support the national team again at Euro 2024.”