Home » After cardiac arrest: NFL footballer Hamlin ready for comeback
Sports

After cardiac arrest: NFL footballer Hamlin ready for comeback

by admin
After cardiac arrest: NFL footballer Hamlin ready for comeback

As of: 04/18/2023 6:31 p.m

Three and a half months after his cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin is ready for a comeback in the US football league NFL. That’s what Brandon Beane said, the General-Manager von Hamlins NFL-Team Buffalo Billsat a press conference.

“The doctors cleared him completely. He’s here,” said Beane. The 25-year-old is in great mental shape to make his return.

collapse on the field

Hamlin is in Buffalo and participating in voluntary offseason training that began Monday, Beane said. Hamlin had on Jan. 2 at a Buffalo Bills NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals suffered cardiac arrest in the field and collapsed unconscious.

Resuscitation measures were initiated immediately. A week later he was able to leave the hospital in Cincinnati. According to doctors, Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery since the incident.

Visit to the President

US President Joe Biden received Hamlin and his family in the White House at the end of March. Hamlin inspired the American people with his courage and resilience, Biden’s official Twitter account said.

Football pro Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills has been released home after suffering cardiac arrest.
more

The Bills safety was asked by the President during the meeting if he would play again. Hamlin then said to Biden: “I think so. … God willing.” Now it could soon be time. The first regular game of the 2023 NFL season will be played on September 7, 2023.

See also  Celebrating the first anniversary of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Heilongjiang ice and snow activities are in full swing_Huaao Star|Sports Industry Platform

You may also like

Calciopoli, Moggi: ‘Berlusconi told me I was intercepted’....

Borussia Dortmund: Transfer guru makes you sit up...

GEIR OF THE MONTHS 2023 | Sportsmount.com

Thomas Tuchel: Shawn Parker about being scared in...

Milan are in the semifinals of the Champions...

Game 3 in the playoff final – Stampfli...

Sudtirol-Bari: if it’s not difficult then it’s not...

Professional boxer fights for human rights

Acqua Sant’Anna alongside Roman Froz’s “Battle School” –...

NFL record contract: mediator Nicole Lynn is the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy