After cardiac arrest: NFL footballer Hamlin ready for comeback

As of: 04/18/2023 6:31 p.m

Three and a half months after his cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin is ready for a comeback in the US football league NFL. That’s what Brandon Beane said, the General-Manager von Hamlins NFL-Team Buffalo Billsat a press conference.

“The doctors cleared him completely. He’s here,” said Beane. The 25-year-old is in great mental shape to make his return.

collapse on the field

Hamlin is in Buffalo and participating in voluntary offseason training that began Monday, Beane said. Hamlin had on Jan. 2 at a Buffalo Bills NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals suffered cardiac arrest in the field and collapsed unconscious.

Resuscitation measures were initiated immediately. A week later he was able to leave the hospital in Cincinnati. According to doctors, Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery since the incident.

Visit to the President

US President Joe Biden received Hamlin and his family in the White House at the end of March. Hamlin inspired the American people with his courage and resilience, Biden’s official Twitter account said.

Football pro Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills has been released home after suffering cardiac arrest.

more