After completing the first goal, Kováč was beaming, he regrets the words addressed to Nita. I got a smoke for them, he admits

On Sunday, however, the mood in the Pardubice cabin was significantly worse. Kováč’s team lost 1:2 against Zlín after a mistake by goalkeeper Florin Nita, who is otherwise busy in eastern Bohemia. And it was Kováč who really leaned into the experienced matador when, among other things, he declared that the Romanian goalkeeper is “paid royally” for catching and then he makes such a mistake. Now he has admitted that he was wrong.

“I was emotionally torn after that match. To be honest, I don’t even know I talked about money, I never do. It was a mistake, I respect Florin a lot, he helps us a lot. The pressure was huge, but that doesn’t excuse me, I also got a well-deserved smoke for it,” Kováč poured ashes on his head.

Nita did not finish the match against Jablonec. After a fight with Michal Černák and an unfortunate shoulder injury, he had to substitute at halftime. His substitute Jakub Markovič had to play for the first time since the November duel with Pilsen (1:1), but he performed excellently. “I believe it won’t be for long and Florin will be fine. But Marky managed it excellently, even though it was difficult for him. He works brilliantly, so it came back to him,” Kováč praised the 21-year-old guest from Slavia Prague.

But to add to the complications, even midfielder Michal Hlavatý did not return to the field after the break due to a suspected concussion. "He came to us in the 30th minute saying he couldn't see well and had a headache," explained the coach about the circumstances of the second forced substitution.

Subsequently, the Pardubice boatman devoted himself to far more pleasant things. He was most pleased with the team’s reaction to the previously mentioned, unluckily lost match against Zlín. “The boys prepared excellently and got into it great today,” he recalled, noting that both goals were scored in the first half. “It’s mainly their merit, I’m proud of them. They’re fighters,” chuckled the former national team defender.

END | The goal was not scored, we take three points and thanks to the other results we can hope for league membership in the play-off. Thanks if you cheered! pic.twitter.com/rruo34seEU — FK Pardubice (@FK_Pardubice) May 24, 2023

What about future plans? Before the play-offs in June, in which one of the trio Karviná, Vyškov, Příbram is waiting for Pardubice, the East Bohemians will still go to the pitch of Baník Ostrava to play a clash between two teams that are not really about anything anymore. “We have a day off on Thursday, the boys are incredibly recharged. They need to rest and regenerate,” Kováč outlined the program. “Maybe there will be a smaller rotation at Baník, but it can’t be too big, it’s still a league match,” he realizes.