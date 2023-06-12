After corona infection: world champion Evenepoel does not start in the Tour de France

Status: 06/11/2023 12:19 p.m

The Belgian road bike world champion Remco Evenepoel will not start at the Tour de France. The young star confirmed this on the sidelines of the Tour de Suisse.

“There were talks, but very quickly it became a no” , said Evenepoel, who went into the Giro d’Italia as a top favorite, but had to give up there because of a corona infection after winning two stages and wearing the pink jersey. After that, there was speculation about the 23-year-old starting on July 1st in Bilbao in the Tour of France.

Evenepoel: “A logical decision”

“I prepared for the Giro for six months and was in top form. Then I was off the bike for ten days and it’s not easy to get in shape for a race like the Tour.” according to Evenepoel, who added: “When I start the tour, it’s all in. I want to be 150 percent in shape. That wasn’t possible, so it’s a logical decision.”