Home » After coup in St. Pauli: Setback for Braunschweig in the basement duel with Magdeburg
Sports

After coup in St. Pauli: Setback for Braunschweig in the basement duel with Magdeburg

by admin
After coup in St. Pauli: Setback for Braunschweig in the basement duel with Magdeburg

Status: 04/22/2023 10:39 p.m

Eintracht Braunschweig missed another liberation in the 2nd Bundesliga and lost their home game against FC Magdeburg 1:2 (0:1).

Moritz Kwarteng (22nd) and Tatsuya Ito (62nd) scored the goals for the guests on Saturday (04/21/2023). Anthony Ujah shortened for Braunschweig (69th). As a result, Braunschweig did not manage to “golden” the 2-1 win from the previous matchday at FC St. Pauli, who had been strong recently. With 35 points now, the FCM passed Braunschweig (32) and is twelfth. Eintracht is 14th, just four points ahead of the relegation place.

  • To the live ticker: Braunschweig against Magdeburg
    arrow right

  • 29th matchday
    arrow right

Magdeburg initially had visual advantages on Hamburger Strasse. However, the hosts had the best opportunity: Manuel Wintzheimer just missed the corner with a 20-yard shot (13′). The FCM, who had recently lost at home against tail light SV Sandhausen, then struck after a counterattack.

Moritz Kwarteng freezing in front of the Braunschweig gate

Kai Bünker set the stage for Kwarteng on the half right. After a swerve in the penalty area, he had a clear shot and made it 1-0 through the legs of Eintracht goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann. Braunschweig played better than the field after falling behind, but hardly developed any penetration.

Shortly before the break, the “Lions” had a good chance to equalize. Anthony Ujah put on Jannis Nikolaou in the penalty area. His shot from 14 meters out was parried by Daniel Riemann at the wake-up call (43′).

Herbert Bockhorn saves on the line

In the second half, the hosts tried to increase the pressure. Herbert Bockhorn was just able to clear an Ujah follow-up shot on the line (58′). But Magdeburg stayed awake and dangerous on the counterattack. Ito, who had just come on as a substitute, made it 2-0 (62′) with a dream shot from the left edge of the penalty area into the right angle.

But Braunschweig fought back again. Ujah headed a Multhaup cross from the right into the net to make it 1-2 (69′). That was the starting signal for a wild phase. Both teams played forward. Left-back Leon Bell Bell hit the post after a counterattack for Magdeburg (74′). In the final phase, the guests withdrew further and Braunschweig found no way to equalize.

Braunschweig opens against Paderborn

At the start of the 30th matchday, Braunschweig is a guest in Paderborn (Friday, April 28th, 2023 at 6.30 p.m.). A day later, Magdeburg welcomes promotion candidate Hamburger SV (Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1 p.m.).

See also  Borussia Dortmund: For the first time, Terzic names BVB's very own problem

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Lazio-Turin (0-1)

Servette wins against Biel 7:1

Mountain Biking Apps: Top 12 for Navigation, Tracking,...

Julian Nagelsmann’s cryptic sentence about Chelsea FC

Philadelphia, Embiid in doubt for the start of...

Bayern Munich lost 3-1 at Mainz 05 in...

Betting: Premier League teams say goodbye to shirt...

After Bayern bankruptcy: coaches and players at a...

“Authorize Fiorentina to do the work”

Defeat in Mainz: “Catastrophic” – Kahn’s angry speech...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy