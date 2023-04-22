After coup in St. Pauli: Setback for Braunschweig in the basement duel with Magdeburg

Status: 04/22/2023 10:39 p.m

Eintracht Braunschweig missed another liberation in the 2nd Bundesliga and lost their home game against FC Magdeburg 1:2 (0:1).

Moritz Kwarteng (22nd) and Tatsuya Ito (62nd) scored the goals for the guests on Saturday (04/21/2023). Anthony Ujah shortened for Braunschweig (69th). As a result, Braunschweig did not manage to “golden” the 2-1 win from the previous matchday at FC St. Pauli, who had been strong recently. With 35 points now, the FCM passed Braunschweig (32) and is twelfth. Eintracht is 14th, just four points ahead of the relegation place.

Magdeburg initially had visual advantages on Hamburger Strasse. However, the hosts had the best opportunity: Manuel Wintzheimer just missed the corner with a 20-yard shot (13′). The FCM, who had recently lost at home against tail light SV Sandhausen, then struck after a counterattack.

Moritz Kwarteng freezing in front of the Braunschweig gate

Kai Bünker set the stage for Kwarteng on the half right. After a swerve in the penalty area, he had a clear shot and made it 1-0 through the legs of Eintracht goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann. Braunschweig played better than the field after falling behind, but hardly developed any penetration.

Shortly before the break, the “Lions” had a good chance to equalize. Anthony Ujah put on Jannis Nikolaou in the penalty area. His shot from 14 meters out was parried by Daniel Riemann at the wake-up call (43′).

Herbert Bockhorn saves on the line

In the second half, the hosts tried to increase the pressure. Herbert Bockhorn was just able to clear an Ujah follow-up shot on the line (58′). But Magdeburg stayed awake and dangerous on the counterattack. Ito, who had just come on as a substitute, made it 2-0 (62′) with a dream shot from the left edge of the penalty area into the right angle.

But Braunschweig fought back again. Ujah headed a Multhaup cross from the right into the net to make it 1-2 (69′). That was the starting signal for a wild phase. Both teams played forward. Left-back Leon Bell Bell hit the post after a counterattack for Magdeburg (74′). In the final phase, the guests withdrew further and Braunschweig found no way to equalize.

Braunschweig opens against Paderborn

At the start of the 30th matchday, Braunschweig is a guest in Paderborn (Friday, April 28th, 2023 at 6.30 p.m.). A day later, Magdeburg welcomes promotion candidate Hamburger SV (Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1 p.m.).