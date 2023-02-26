Home Sports After Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr focuses on Sergio Ramos – Calcio
After Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr focuses on Sergio Ramos

After Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr focuses on Sergio Ramos
After Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr is trying to bring another big name in world football to Saudi Arabia: it is Sergio Ramos, currently with Paris Saint-Germain, who has recently announced his farewell to the Spanish national team. According to the Marca newspaper, the Saudi club would have contacted the French one to ask for information on the future of the defender, in their sights for next season. The Andalusian’s contract will expire on 30 June.

