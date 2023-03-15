As of: 03/13/2023 6:15 p.m

HSV did not give a good picture of Sunday’s defeat at Karlsruher SC – neither on the pitch nor on the sidelines. The defense of the second division soccer team made a desolate impression and coach Tim Walter, who saw the red card, was banned for one game by the DFB sports court the next day.

“That was one of the worst things that HSV ever put on the pitch in my time. We have to take credit for that,” said Walter after the 4-2 defeat in clear words to his team. “We didn’t play in the first half. That was bad, we don’t have to make excuses about that,” added the 47-year-old.

Walter flies and taps referee assistants

However, the behavior of the trainer himself could also be improved. In the hectic final phase, Walter saw the red card for complaining and had to sit out a game. When he left, he continued to complain loudly to assistant referee Christof Günsch and tapped him several times with his right index finger on his shoulder. The sports court of the DFB spoke on Monday an indoor ban for the coach “for unsportsmanlike conduct” for the game against Holstein Kiel on Saturday. Walter was also fined €8,000. The coach has agreed to the verdict, so it is final.

“Skirmishes between the two benches happen thousands of times in football” Walter said at first, but later added: “I apologized to my team because I didn’t do them any favors at the moment. I have to control myself better.”

HSV defense repeatedly shaky and vulnerable

But not only Walter’s behavior, but also the way of football that he lets play are criticized after the game in the Karlsruhe wildlife park – especially the defensive. Against KSC, what had already become apparent in the 1-1 draw against Darmstadt and the 3-3 draw in Heidenheim erupted in the first half: HSV’s defense is vulnerable and shaky and Hamburg have problems if they lose the ball in an offensive game. The accurate offensive conceals the coordination problems in the team.

Schonlau is missing at every nook and cranny

Double goal scorer Robert Glatzel called the (defensive) performance of the “Red Pants” at KSC “bottomless” and a “complete catastrophe”. “Everyone got the short end of the stick in every duel. We couldn’t do anything up front and allowed way too much at the back,” complained the goalscorer. The injured defender and captain Sebastian Schonlau was missing from Hamburg at every nook and corner, and the already thinly manned defense was additionally weakened by the yellow-red card for Javi Montero. Noah Katterbach, who had a head injury and was replaced, could further extend the list of absentees.

Now comes “nemesis” Holstein Kiel

“We’re not knocked down by defeats, we always get back up,” said Walter with a view to the future. And added: “We’ll play in the Bundesliga next year.” This is meant to sound confident, but includes the fall height of arrogance. It became more than clear on Sunday afternoon that HSV can be attacked and beaten. And also that the team can’t get the known problems under control.

Against “fearful opponents” Holstein Kiel (only one win from the last nine games), the North Germans are again confronted with a strong team, which, however, varies greatly in their performance and leaves a lot to be desired offensively. Nevertheless, the defense of the “Red Pants” will be challenged again – and hopefully not overwhelmed from Hamburg’s point of view. Walter will only be able to set his players beforehand, it is not yet clear where he will follow the game.

