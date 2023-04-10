Status: 04/09/2023 3:45 p.m

SV Sandhausen has played in the 2nd Bundesliga since the 2012/2013 season. Now, after eleven years, there is a risk of falling into the third division.

The numbers are alarming: Nine league games without a win, eight points behind the first non-relegation zone, 18th place in the table. SV Sandhausen is teetering on relegation from the 2nd Bundesliga. The harmless appearance in the 0:2 defeat against SpVgg Greuther Fürth is representative of the sporting situation of the SVS.

Hardly any offensive actions of their own, plus poor defensive behavior: With such a performance, it will be difficult to achieve the turnaround in the coming weeks. Although the SVS struggled against defeat after the early 0:2 deficit (9th and 26th minutes), at least in the second half, there was clearly not enough from a team fighting against relegation.

After a good start: Sandhausen suffers defeats in a row

The season got off to a good start for SV Sandhausen. The team of the then coach Alois Schwartz won two of the first three games of the season and also easily made it into the second round of the DFB Cup. The world seemed fine at the Hardtwald. But a crisis of results followed, which caused the SVS to tumble from the top half of the table deep into the bottom of the table. From mid-August to early October, Sandhausen remained without a win in the league.

Tomas Oral is still waiting for his first win with SV Sandhausen

The sand houses went into the long World Cup and winter break bottom in the table, but came back impressively: At the start of 2023, the SVS won 2-1 in Bielefeld. However, it should be the last win so far. After another losing streak Alois Schwartz had to go and Tomas Oral took over as coach.

No turnaround under Tomas Oral

The hoped-for trend reversal under the new coach did not materialize. Oral is still without a win after six games with the SVS, scoring a meager two points in these games. And the last three games give little reason for hope: 0:5 against St. Pauli, 1:3 in Hanover, 0:2 against Fürth.

With 21 points after 27 match days, SV Sandhausen is the number one relegation candidate in the second division. Tomas Oral’s team needs a little football miracle to possibly save themselves by the end of May. Realistically, however, the SVS is threatened with relegation to the 3rd division – and that after eleven years.