It took about twenty days, after the decision of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) to authorize the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to its competitions, for another body to take, in turn, a decision. similar. In a statement, posted on its website Thursday, March 30the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) states: “According to the current calendar, if all the conditions are met, players will be able to participate in an event no earlier than May. » However, they will not take part in the finals of the world championships, organized in Durba (South Africa), from May 20 to 28, the qualifying events for this meeting having already been played.

“Table tennis has a long history of bringing people together, even when political ties are tenuous, justifies the instance. Our sport builds bridges, improves understanding between peoples and paves the way for the consolidation of peace, which exclusion and division cannot do. »

Like the FIE, the ITTF insists on “strict conditions of neutrality” imposed “to athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport”, according to the now established expression. According to the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of March 28, the table tennis players of the two countries under contract with the army will not be reinstated; just as they will only be able to line up in the individual events.

Boycott of Ukraine, cancellation of tournaments

Since its decision, on March 10, to authorize the return of Russian and Belarusian fencers to its competitions, the FIE has been facing the consequences of a measure that does not satisfy either party.

Latest twist: on Sunday, Russia announced that it would not send its foil fencers to Poznan (Poland) for the first qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (OG), from April 21 to 24. In question, the prerequisite imposed by Warsaw to ensure the neutrality of the sportsmen involved, including the signing of a document certifying that they do not support the offensive in Ukraine.

The choice of the FIE had already led the Ukrainian federation to announce the boycott of events in which Russian and Belarusian fencers would take part. More than three hundred fencers, retired or still active, have also asked the body to review its position; while Germany, Denmark and France have, for their part, given up hosting tournaments planned for the coming weeks.

If the IOC has repeated that no decision has yet been made concerning the participation of Russians and Belarusians in the Olympic Games, referring it to the “appropriate time”kyiv has already said it is ready to skip the high mass of sport.

As proof, last week, the Ukrainian government declared that its athletes would not be allowed to participate in the qualifying events in which Russians would take part. Federations that do not submit to the measure could be stripped of their status.

