After financial problems: Hertha BSC gets a license for the 2nd Bundesliga

Status: 06/12/2023 2:41 p.m

For a long time, Hertha BSC had to fear for the license for the 2nd Bundesliga. Now the club can breathe a sigh of relief: The German Football League announced that all 36 first and second division clubs have received the license.

Hertha BSC can compete in the 2nd Bundesliga next season. This was announced by the German Football League (DFL) on Monday afternoon. According to a statement by the DFL, the Berliners have met all “financial, sporting, legal and personnel-administrative criteria” and have thus received the license required to start in the second highest German division from the league’s licensing committee. Hertha is thus spared another crash – possibly even down to the regional league – after relegation from the Bundesliga.





“All requirements met”

“This is good news for Hertha BSC. We’ve done our homework over the past few weeks and months,” commented managing director Thomas Herring on the DFL’s decision in a club statement. Hertha submitted the necessary documents on time last Wednesday and “fulfilled all the requirements,” said Herring. Previously, the financially ailing Berliners had a gap in coverage of around 60 million euros.

New collateral for license

Hertha wants to achieve a large part of the sum by postponing the repayment of the 40 million euro bond, which is actually due in November. Creditors were asked to agree to an extension at lower interest rates by June 19. It is assumed that the Berliners had to provide the DFL with further security for the amount of the bond in advance – for example in the form of a bank guarantee from investor 777 Partners.

For Hertha, receiving the license will end a month-long nail-biter, at least for the time being. In May, the “old lady” was relegated from the top German division for the seventh time. Just under four years after investor Lars Windhorst, who invested a total of more than 370 million euros in the club, the club had to fight a lot to prove to the DFL its economic ability to act. 777 Partners has now taken over Windhorst’s shares and is paying Hertha BSC a total of 100 million euros for additional shares. Nevertheless, the financial situation remained and remains precarious. Hertha’s managing director also emphasizes that the club’s “process of economic consolidation” is “still in full swing”.

Squad planning picks up speed

Now that the license has been received, plans for the coming second division season at Hertha can continue. The club announced last week that Pal Dardai would remain head coach. With regard to the Berlin squad, there have already been changes that will have numerous further consequences. The financial situation of the Berliners continues to be formative: “We will continue to work intensively on recovering economically and at the same time putting together a squad that is competitive,” says Managing Director Thomas Herrich.

Broadcast: rbb24 Inforadio, June 12, 2023, 2:15 p.m