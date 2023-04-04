Status: 04/04/2023 12:14 p.m

A win in ten games was clearly not enough: the slipped third division football team FC Ingolstadt 04 parted ways with coach Guerino Capretti. He had only been in office since February.

FC Ingolstadt 04 also failed to win in the Oberbayern derby against TSV 1860 Munich on Monday evening (April 3rd, 2023), The Schanzer lost 1:3 and were still well served with the amount of the result. The footballers, who started so ambitiously in the 3rd football league, have been waiting for a point win for six games. Reason enough for the club leaders to part ways with coach Guerino Capretti the next day. Capretti was only 62 days in office.

Under the predecessor Rehm, the FCI was still seventh

On February 1, the native Italian was introduced as the new coach in Ingolstadt. He succeeded Rüdiger Rehm, but unlike his predecessor, he can look back on a terrible record at FC Ingolstadt. In ten games, the 41-year-old managed only one success. From seventh place in the table under Rehm – with real chances of promotion – it went down to 14th place. The club is now bottom of the table in the second half of the season with only four points from eleven games and is therefore now in danger of relegation.

“Rino took over the team at the beginning of February and tried to turn things around under difficult circumstances. Unfortunately, this didn’t work and we continued to lose ground,” explains FCI Managing Director Dietmar Beiersdorfer.

As a relegated Ingolstadt is again in danger of relegation

After relegation from the second Bundesliga last year, slipping down again would be a heavy blow for the club. Beiersdorfer and his club want to do everything possible to “get the curve in order not to get further into the relegation vortex. Due to the sporting downturn, we have to act to score points as quickly as possible and get the team back on the road to success.”

The club will report promptly on how things will continue in the coaching position at FC Ingolstadt. For the time being, the assistant coach Maniyel Nergiz takes over the units of the first team.

