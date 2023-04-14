Home Sports After just six games: Sandhausen releases coach Tomas Oral
After just six games: Sandhausen releases coach Tomas Oral

Status: 04/10/2023 2:24 p.m

After only a month and a half in office, second division club SV Sandhausen has parted ways with coach Tomas Oral. On Sunday, the bottom of the table had to accept a 0:2 defeat.

Six games, four defeats, only two draws – that’s Tomas Oral’s record since taking office at SV Sandhausen on February 20, 2023. This negative series now has consequences: the 49-year-old was released from his post with immediate effect. The club announced this in a press release on Monday (April 10).

“We hoped that with Tomas Oral as the new coach we would set the decisive impulse for a successful relegation battle,” explained SVS President Jürgen Machmeier. “After only two points from the last six games, including the unacceptable home appearances against St. Pauli and Greuther Fürth, we have to admit that unfortunately we didn’t succeed.”

Oral followed Alois Schwartz

Oral had a month and a half ago the sand houses were taken over by the released coach Alois Schwartz. A 1-0 defeat in Nuremberg was followed by two draws against Holstein Kiel (1-1) and 1. FC Kaiserslautern (2-2). In the last three games, however, the SVS lost three times, conceded ten goals and scored only one goal themselves.

After the 2-0 defeat against SpVgg Greuther Fürth on Sunday the sand houses are six points behind the relegation place in the last place in the table. Eight points are already missing from the saving bank. On an interim basis, assistant coaches Gerhard Kleppinger and Oscar Corrochano will train the team and prepare for the upcoming away game at 1. FC Magdeburg (Saturday, 1 p.m.).

