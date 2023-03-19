The Finnish pilot Esapekka Lappi lasted at the head of the Mexican Rally only until the opening test of the second stage and had to retire after a crash at the tenth kilometer. The Frenchman Sébastien Ogier moved to the top of the standings, who is attacking for his seventh victory in the competition. He is 35.8 seconds ahead of British Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans and is on course to break away from compatriot Sébastien Loeb, with whom he shares the record number of wins in Mexico. Martin Prokop with Ford is twelfth.

