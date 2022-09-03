Original title: After Li Zhangzhu’s five-game losing streak, Zhang Xiaorui will take over the coach or take the whole season

Lee Jang-soo fired for five-game losing streak

After the Chinese Super League lost 1-5 to the Dalian natives, Shenzhen officials announced that head coach Li Zhangzhu would be fired and Zhang Xiaorui would serve as the acting coach. Since taking charge of Shenzhen in February, Lee Jang-soo has only been in charge of the Chinese Super League for seven months. After this embarrassing 5-game losing streak, the unwilling Tie Shuai had to leave.

Against the Dalian natives who also lost in the last round, although the Shenzhen team took the lead in the opening 9 minutes, they were then scored 5 goals by the opponent. After the game, Li Zhangzhu did not even attend the press conference. Zhang Xiaorui, who rushed to the scene for him, said: Director Li didn’t come to the press conference because he was unwell. Subsequently, Shenzhen officials announced that Li Zhangzhu was expelled from get out of class and Zhang Xiaorui was the head coach. Since the economic situation of the club is not optimistic, if the next record of the acting coach Zhang Xiaorui is not too bad, it may have to wait until the end of the season.

The direct reason for Li Zhangzhu’s expulsion was of course his poor grades. Before losing to the Dalian natives, the Shenzhen team just lost to Wuhan Sanzhen 1-5 last Sunday. In addition, they lost 1-4 to Guangzhou and 0-2 to Shanghai Haigang and Zhejiang. The team conceded a staggering 18 goals in five games. It’s not just that the defensive end players are underperforming, but the team’s offensive tactics and set-piece attack and defense are also a mess.

In February of this year, Lee Jang-soo came to Shenzhen to teach, and he was initially placed in high hopes by the outside world. At the beginning of the season, Li Zhangzhu, who emphasized physical fitness, once changed the weak playing style and mental outlook of the Shenzhen team. In the first 4 rounds of the season, the team has 3 wins and 1 loss, and is also at the top of the standings, but in the following 4 rounds, it suffered 1 draw and 3 losses, and the state fluctuated greatly.

In the 15 games coached by the Koreans, the Shenzhen team achieved a record of 5 wins, 1 draw and 9 losses, and conceded 33 goals, ranking third in the Chinese Super League defense. ) slightly better. The current 16-point Shenzhen team is only 6 points more than the relegation zone, and it is not safe. In fact, the overall strength of the Shenzhen team is not bad, but due to the salary arrears and the constant injuries of the team’s main players, Li Zhangzhu is obviously a bit smart woman.

The team’s record is not good, and the club seems to be a little impatient. In the sixth round of the Chinese Super League and Chengdu, a number of officials, including Shenzhen team general manager Ding Yong, were fined 590,000 by the Football Association and banned from the arena for clashing with referees and staff in the competition area.

In fact, as early as after the loss to the Guangzhou team, there were rumors that Lee Jang-soo was about to retire from get out of class. At the post-match press conference after the disastrous defeat in Wuhan’s three towns last round, Li Zhangzhu only said “I want to say sorry to the fans, I will find the problem as soon as I go back”, and then left. Hurry up, didn’t even answer the reporter’s question.

This dismissal is the seventh time that Lee Jang-soo has left the position of head coach of the Chinese team. Previously, in the AA period, he coached the avant-garde Huandao and Qingdao Zhongneng, and in the Chinese Super League era, he coached Beijing Guoan, Guangzhou Evergrande, Chengdu Tiancheng, and also eliminated Changchun Yatai. Shenzhen also means that he is unlikely to return to teach in China in the future.

