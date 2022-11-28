Home Sports After losing the game, Japanese fans pick up garbage and security personnel give thumbs up: Japanese entrepreneurs say it is sad and slavish – yqqlm
After losing the game, Japanese fans pick up garbage and security personnel give thumbs up: Japanese entrepreneurs say it is sad and slavish – yqqlm

On November 27, in the Qatar World Cup group match, Japan lost 0:1 to Costa Rica.

On November 27, in the Qatar World Cup group match, Japan lost 0:1 to Costa Rica. During the game, some Japanese fans waved the blue plastic bags in their hands while cheering and attracted a lot of shots. It turned out that these were the garbage bags they had prepared.

After the game, although the Japanese fans couldn’t hide their disappointment, they still took out plastic bags and picked up plastic bottles, paper cups, food packaging bags and other garbage around them.

Some fans from other countries watching the game were also driven by them to pick up trash together.

A security guard on duty also gave a thumbs up to the Japanese fans who were picking up rubbish beside them, expressing their appreciation.

Amidst the praise, some people in Japan sang a different tune. Former Tokyo governor Masume Yoichi said doing so would put cleaners out of work.

The former president of the Japanese paper giant Igawa Yiko believes that this kind of behavior is “self-satisfying” for fans. He also reprimanded the Japanese people for their “slave roots” mentality of being overjoyed when they are praised overseas for picking up garbage.

