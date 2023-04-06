Home Sports After losing to Aston Villa: Chelsea FC sacks coach Potter
After losing to Aston Villa: Chelsea FC sacks coach Potter

After losing to Aston Villa: Chelsea FC sacks coach Potter

As of: 04/02/2023 9:27 p.m

The Chelsea FC from the English Premier League fired his trainer Graham Potter.

This was announced by the London club on Sunday (April 2nd, 2023). The day before they had “Blues” at home with 0:2 against Aston Villa lost. They are only eleventh in the table.

In the Champions League However, Potter had guided the team to the quarter-finals where they meet Real Madrid. Chelsea knocked out Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16.

Barely seven months in office

Just under seven months ago, Potter succeeded Thomas Tuchel, who is now under contract with the German record champions Bayern Munich. As an interim coach, assistant Bruno Saltor will initially take care of national player Kai Havertz’s team.

Is Nagelsmann coming now?

According to media reports, former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann is said to be one of the favorites to take on the coaching position at Chelsea. This is reported by “Sky” and the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He wrote on Twitter that Chelsea had always seen Nagelsmann as an upcoming coach to keep an eye on. The Italian was the first to report the separation of Bayern from Nagelsmann.

