Original title: After missing 3 generals, the Taishan team signed the 34-year-old national football team to strengthen, and the 5 major domestic players were all exempted from visas, and the 10-ball star was abandoned again

After the Chinese Super League got back on track, the advantage of the Shandong Taishan team seemed to be gone. There were many variables in the three-year tournament system. The Shandong Taishan team was lucky to win three championships. After the resumption of home and away games, the entire Chinese Super League has bottomed out and rebounded. Many teams have already made big signings. Guoan has introduced a number of domestic and foreign players. Shenhua is also brewing strong support. There are many suspense for the foreign aid center of Haigang, and it seems that only the Taishan team is only making minor repairs.

Having missed Wei Shihao, Yan Dinghao and Yang Liyu in a row, the Shandong Taishan team will not have much surprise in signing this year. There is no essential change to the lineup, and the strength on paper has been pulled apart by the three towns. According to media person Xia Xiaosi, Taishan team is expected to sign Ren Hang, which is very surprising. This year, Ren Hang is 34 years old and has been selected for the latest national team. He was the main force of the three towns last season. Judging from his resume Seems strong, but very age-appropriate, without rejuvenation.

Compared with the signings of the three towns, the Taishan team's choice of Ren Hang is not enough at all. The team's current available center backs include Shi Ke, Zheng Zheng, Liu Junshuai and Jia Desong. Don't worry, I chose the veteran Ren Hang again. If he finally joins, it will undoubtedly be a supplement to the Taishan team, but it is difficult to satisfy people. Hu Jinghang, Liu Shibo, Sun Guowen, Tong Lei and Ren Hang are all free agents. Without a match, foreign aid is also facing difficulties. Fellaini and Leonardo are the biggest problems. Fellaini's salary is relatively high and his condition is not good. Leonardo is of the right age and his performance in the Super League is not good. Shandong Taishan team must make a good choice of foreign aid. After the winter training in Haikou, the team switched to Shanghai, mainly for the warm-up match. The Shanghai Shuangxiong, Dalian and other teams were all there. Many international players in the team will be absent. In terms of young players, Xie Wenneng, who scored 10 goals and 7 assists last season, will be loaned out again, which is equivalent to being given up. From the point of view of strength, Xie Wenneng is completely worth cultivating. As a championship team, he will not risk using a new star. Chen Pu is on loan to practice outside, and he did not gain a firm foothold in the Taishan team until he was 25 years old. Xie Wenneng is only 22 years old this year. In recent seasons, there are only a handful of U23 players who can play in the first team. In the new season, the U23 regulations will be cancelled, and it is even more difficult for young players to play. Hao Wei will not risk his grades, and it is a good result to rent him for another year. The three towns are in full swing, and the Shandong Taishan team is only greedy. The reinforcements for the new season are basically over. After Ren Hang joins, there will be no more reinforcements. In all positions, the Taishan team has available players, but it is very difficult to achieve results in all three fronts. The AFC Champions League only started in August, leaving the Taishan team a chance to run in. Based on the results of the league, they can decide how successful the AFC Champions League will be. Head coach Hao Wei will lead the team to participate in the AFC Champions League for the first time. Ren Hang's joining has added experience to the team, but it does not satisfy some fans.