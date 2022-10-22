Original title: After narrowly defeating Ma Long, Wang Chuqin said the biggest gain after advancing to the semi-finals of the WTT Macau Tournament

On the afternoon of October 22, Beijing time, the WTT Macau Championship 2022 ended the men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals. In a focus battle, Wang Chuqin fought hard for five innings, 3-2 (11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 8-11 and 11-8) Lectra Grand Slam winner Malone, and will advance to the semifinals against the Swede Moregard.

“In the first two rounds, I got into the state faster and started earlier, but Brother Long may not be able to adapt to my speed and quality,” Wang Chuqin said when talking about the 2-0 lead at the start. He believes that after entering the third game, Malone has obviously slowed down the rhythm, and at the same time, the shot is more determined, and the hit rate has also improved after the quality of the ball has increased. “Actually, in the fourth game, he had the opportunity to completely kill the game, including the third game. The game was also 9-10, and there were still many details that were not done well at that time, and some balls were a bit random,” Wang Chuqin said during the resumption of the game.

After entering the decisive game, Wang Chuqin had an obvious advantage. After that, Malone started the scoring mode again, making the situation stalemate again. “Actually, I did well in those few goals, but I didn’t win.” Wang Chuqin said frankly that he encountered an opponent like Malone. It’s impossible not to let him chase points, “Brother Long’s ability to chase points and entanglement is the strongest in the world, and I was predicting this situation before the game, so I didn’t panic when he caught up. , always dare to take a firm shot, because only in this way can we defeat Brother Long.”

Winning the contest with the Grand Slam, Wang Chuqin believes that the biggest gain is the improvement of self-confidence. Talking about the semi-final with the Swede Moregard in the evening, he emphasized that the appearance of high-level opponents will make the table tennis project more and more meaningful, “If it always makes everyone look boring, this project will not go away. higher,” Wang Chuqin said finally.

(Sohu Sports Guo Jian/Text)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: